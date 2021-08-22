Bank of Thailand plans to test its retail digital currency

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand (BoT) plans to test its retail digital currency in the second quarter of 2022 as an alternative payment option for the public

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 22 August 2021, 04:56PM

BoT predicts demand for the CBDC will gradually increase. Photo: NNT

BoT Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will not affect monetary policy or money supply in the system, NNT reports. The pilot project will evaluate the use of the CBDC in cash transactions on a limited scale, such as accepting, converting or paying for goods and services. According to the bank’s statement, the BoT predicts demand for the CBDC will gradually increase and that it could become an alternative payment option, partially replacing cash and e-money. The BoT said the central bank will assess results and risks identified in the test, to ensure that the CBDC is beneficial to all and does not undermine economic and financial stability in the future.