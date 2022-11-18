Bangladeshi Ambassador talks tourism, promises support for Expo 2028

PHUKET: Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Thailand H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye yesterday (Nov 18). The parties discussed how they can both support tourism, education and Phuket’s bid to host Specilised Expo in 2028.

tourismeconomicspolitics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 November 2022, 09:00AM

The general purposes of this visit were to strengthen relations and discuss possible cooperation between Phuket and Bangladesh, including launching direct flights between the destinations.

“Phuket is a tourist attraction that Bangladeshi people are interested in, thus it would be beneficial for both parties to have direct flights between Bangladesh and Phuket,” said the post-event report published Phuket office of the the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

H.E. Ambassdor Hye explained to Governor Narong that the key groups of Bangladeshi tourists to Phuket are the nationals of Bangladesh residing and working abroad, including in North America, Europe, Australia and Middle East.

The citizens of Bangladesh are also interested in the quality interantional school education options which Phuket has on offer. Also Phuket has a local Bangladeshi expat community, member of which are mostly “engaged in clothing and handicrafts”, PR Phuket said.

Last but not least for Phuket officials, the report said that H.E. Ambassdor Hye confirmed that Bangladesh is ready to support Phuket’s bid to host World Specilised Expo in 2023. The island competes for this privilege with Minnesota (USA), Belgrade (Serbia), Malaga (Spain) and San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina). The host location will be elected in June 2023.

The most recent Specialised Expo – Expo 2017 Astana – took place in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) and welcomed almost 4 million visitors.