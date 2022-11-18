Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangladeshi Ambassador talks tourism, promises support for Expo 2028

Bangladeshi Ambassador talks tourism, promises support for Expo 2028

PHUKET: Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Thailand H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye yesterday (Nov 18). The parties discussed how they can both support tourism, education and Phuket’s bid to host Specilised Expo in 2028.

tourismeconomicspolitics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 November 2022, 09:00AM

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

H.E. Mohammed Abdul Hye and Narong Woonciew at Phuket Provincial Hall on Nov 18. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The general purposes of this visit were to strengthen relations and discuss possible cooperation between Phuket and Bangladesh, including launching direct flights between the destinations.

Phuket is a tourist attraction that Bangladeshi people are interested in, thus it would be beneficial for both parties to have direct flights between Bangladesh and Phuket,” said the post-event report published Phuket office of the the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

H.E. Ambassdor Hye explained to Governor Narong that the key groups of Bangladeshi tourists to Phuket are the nationals of Bangladesh residing and working abroad, including in North America, Europe, Australia and Middle East.

Brightview Center

The citizens of Bangladesh are also interested in the quality interantional school education options which Phuket has on offer. Also Phuket has a local Bangladeshi expat community, member of which are mostly “engaged in clothing and handicrafts”, PR Phuket said.

Last but not least for Phuket officials, the report said that H.E. Ambassdor Hye confirmed that Bangladesh is ready to support Phuket’s bid to host World Specilised Expo in 2023. The island competes for this privilege with Minnesota (USA), Belgrade (Serbia), Malaga (Spain) and San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina). The host location will be elected in June 2023.

The most recent Specialised Expo – Expo 2017 Astana – took place in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) and welcomed almost 4 million visitors.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hopes high for Chinese tourism revival as Xi lands in Bangkok 
More heavy rain on the way
Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally
Apec leaders commit to open markets
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong downpour, Turtles are back, Protesters in the Big Mango, World Cup secured || November 18
Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok on day 1 of Apec summit
Turtle nesting season begins with over 100 eggs found north of Phuket
Phuket yacht tourism touted to bring B1.1bn
Avoid breakdowns on Patong Hill, police urge
Three sentenced to life for flight MH17 downing
German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia
Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour
Phuket Governor receives Apirak Navy badge
Patong, Karon to suffer day-long water outage
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis rules tweaked, Phuketian lottery winner, Parrot fish, World Cup loan? || November 17

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor receives Apirak Navy badge

How nice, such a patting show. 'I pat your shoulder, and some time later you pat mine'. Of ...(Read More)

Apec protesters warned to stay away

Human rights and being democratic are not in the charter of military dictatorships. Surpress free th...(Read More)

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok on day 1 of Apec summit

So typical of tyrants to tell their storm troopers to fire on unarmed protestors. With any luck othe...(Read More)

Turtle nesting season begins with over 100 eggs found north of Phuket

I sincerely hope every one of those eggs hatches and the young get in to the sea safely. God knows w...(Read More)

Avoid breakdowns on Patong Hill, police urge

Safe and reliable vehicles are not that common here since regular maintenance seems to be something ...(Read More)

German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia

Strange that the owner did not demand full payment up front. That is the usual way. Also copies of t...(Read More)

Avoid breakdowns on Patong Hill, police urge

The stupiest thing to say by RTP: "Avoid breakdowns". As of someone can foresee a breakdo...(Read More)

Patong floods, bridge damaged by downpour

again some of the notorious armchair expert knowing here again all better as the thais :-D i'm j...(Read More)

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok on day 1 of Apec summit

Anyone else find the location ironic?...(Read More)

German couple arrested for disappearing with rented car into Malaysia

'Disappearing' ? Lot missing from this story- like exactly what law was broken? The borde...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Ixina Thailand
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential

 