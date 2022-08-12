Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

PHUKET: Entertainment venues on Bangla Rd, Patong, will take part in fire evacuation drills next week as a safety measure and to help instill confidence among tourists to keep visiting the popular nightlife businesses.

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 August 2022, 11:00AM

The fire drill will be held next Thursday (Aug 18), starting at 3pm.

The decision was made at a meeting between Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and entertainment business operators at Patong Municipality yesterday (Aug 11).

Present for the meeting was Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul, who has led inspections of nightlife venues along the popular party street over the past week, along with the Patong Police Chief and other senior officials.

Mayor Chalermsak led an inspection of nightlife venues on Bangla Rd on Tuesday night.

Mr Siwat said the venue operators were informed of the need to comply with fire prevention measures and jointly agreed to stage the fire evacuation drill.

“The drill will give staff at the venues the opportunity to learn the basic principles of what to do in case of a fire and how to coordinate with local emergency workers and firefighters,” Mr Siwat said.

“Business operators will have the opportunity to review how well they perform the drill and make any adjustments necessary,” he added.

“Local building control authorities will be rigorously monitoring for any corrections to be made,” Mr Siwat said.

Patong Municipality and the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) will be instrumental in informing venue operators of the drill, Mr Siwat noted.

No other details of the fire evacuation drill were revealed.

Regardless, Mr Siwat said the exercise would build confidence among tourists to continue to use the businesses along the street.