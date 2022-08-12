Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

PHUKET: Entertainment venues on Bangla Rd, Patong, will take part in fire evacuation drills next week as a safety measure and to help instill confidence among tourists to keep visiting the popular nightlife businesses.

tourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 August 2022, 11:00AM

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

The fire drill will be held next Thursday (Aug 18), starting at 3pm.

The decision was made at a meeting between Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and entertainment business operators at Patong Municipality yesterday (Aug 11).

Present for the meeting was Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul, who has led inspections of nightlife venues along the popular party street over the past week, along with the Patong Police Chief and other senior officials.

Mayor Chalermsak led an inspection of nightlife venues on Bangla Rd on Tuesday night.

Mr Siwat said the venue operators were informed of the need to comply with fire prevention measures and jointly agreed to stage the fire evacuation drill.

“The drill will give staff at the venues the opportunity to learn the basic principles of what to do in case of a fire and how to coordinate with local emergency workers and firefighters,” Mr Siwat said.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

“Business operators will have the opportunity to review how well they perform the drill and make any adjustments necessary,” he added.

“Local building control authorities will be rigorously monitoring for any corrections to be made,” Mr Siwat said.

Patong Municipality and the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) will be instrumental in informing venue operators of the drill, Mr Siwat noted.

No other details of the fire evacuation drill were revealed.

Regardless, Mr Siwat said the exercise would build confidence among tourists to continue to use the businesses along the street.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prices of jasmine flowers skyrocket for Mother’s Day
China’s ex-COVID patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Inferno pub death toll rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket land corruption probe going nowhere, Road improvements, Club fire deaths climb || August 11
Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open
Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking
Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters
More fire safety checks for Patong night venues
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city
Nightclub fire deaths rise to 16
Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Premier’s tenure? Driver’s licence renewals, Brit revived in Phuket || August 10
Phuket airport holds fire drill
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

DeKaaskopp reaction is just one of his insinuations to besmear others here. The fact that I touch &#...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Forget the "eco-" and "sustainable" blah-di-blah...Thailand isn't ready for ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

After all the talk of shifting towards wealthy "quality" tourists, officials seem to be co...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'Pla Wan Corner' road safety project will not make the road safer. Widening the road + i...(Read More)

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

"...Governer of Phuket has ordered... help reduce corruption in areas prone to corruption...&qu...(Read More)

Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open

Surely the idiot teacher who stapled a note to a child's uniform recently has to be near the top...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

There are so many bends and corners on Phuket roads that are far more dangerous than this one and sh...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Do these baby shrimp originate from the shrimp farms in Ranong province that are so full of chemical...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant owner dismisses claims of price gouging tourists

Yeah right. No price gouging here. 150 Baht for a serve of plain rice which at any (other) restauran...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

he must be put temporarily under lock and key that is sure as hell (that await this dude)...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 