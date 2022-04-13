Bangla Songkran water fights shut down

PHUKET: Tourists and Thais celebrating Thai New Year with water fights and splashing on Bangla Rs, Patong, last night (Apr 12) were soon shut down by officials for ignoring the national order for no water play during this year’s Songkran festivities.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 12:43PM

The Songkran water fights on Bangla Rd in Patong last night were shortlived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials arrived at the busy nightlife street at 8:30pm to shut the party down, with bar staff, tourists and children all enjoying the water fights.

Previously, Narong Wun-siew, Phuket Governor, issued a proclamation of Phuket province appointing the Office of the Provincial Police in each district to take care and prohibit people from splashing water and using water guns, but could only pour water on the elders just to pray. only And don’t apply powder. to minimize close contact Just do it as a ceremony to carry on the Songkran tradition only.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong called for all people to observe the ban on water splashing, in line with the national mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Only the traditional bathing of the hands and pouring of water blessings on the heads of elders, monks and other figures of respect and loved ones are allowed during the Songkran festivities, Vice Governor Pichet explained.

“But splashing water, even among family and friends, is not permitted. Water may be sprinkled only,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“Water tanks are not allowed in the back of pickups [for driving around splashing people,” he added.

“Splashing spreads infections from one person to another. Therefore, please learn to observe this. This applies to all people, both Thais and foreigners.

“This is wrong. Leave the police to help take care of the people’s brothers and sisters during this period. The CCSA [Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration] does not allow any form of splashing water. It is not allowed this year because this is still a period of the COVID infections,” V/Gov Pichet concluded.

It was not reported whether any legal action was taken against the people on Bangla Rd caught ammid water fights last night.