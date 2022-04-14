tengoku
Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence

PHUKET: Tourists and other revellers continued their water fights on Bangla Rd in Patong last night as part of their Songkran celebrations, despite a police presence and checkpoints set up at the entry to the popular nightlife street.

tourismcultureCOVID-19patongpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 April 2022, 10:33AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Police and local officials leapt into action yesterday after news of the mass water fights on Tuesday night (Apr 12) went nationwide, with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday ordering the Phuket Governor to take action.

Venue operators along Bangla Rd yesterday were issued formal warnings for allowing the water fights to take place on Tuesday night, but police have not confirmed legal action against any person involved for breach of the regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite water fights seen all along the street last night, police still did not interfere. No explanation has been given as to why officers did not shut down the party. Of note, water guns were the device of choice in the water fights last night. There was no splashing from large buckets.

Under a nationwide ban ordered late last month, mass events may be held to celebrate Songkran but only in designated areas and only if traditional practices are held to observe Songkran.

Ash Ward | 15 April 2022 - 14:08:20 

Kurt, i observed bars with large containers of for tourists and staff to use for water fighting. Those bar owners know the regulations, but they live by there own rules.

ThorFinger | 15 April 2022 - 10:32:26 

555 what a fantastic time. Noone wore masks because the checkpoints ceased at the beginning of the week. I still had mine with me though. People let themselves go and had fun which was badly needed by everyone. Anyone who hasn't had Omicron yet just need to stay home and chill. It won't affect you. We'll done to everyone. It's put Phuket firmly back on the tourist map!

Kurt | 15 April 2022 - 09:57:50 

@Chriskelly, well, we have 2 choices, participate outdoors in Songkran happening ( positive/negative), or get yourself F&B (stock up) for a few days and stay home. Many of us, living here permanent, practise the last option. No unpleasant surprises. No accidents.

Kurt | 15 April 2022 - 09:37:28 

Venue operators formal warned for allowing water fights on the road? Huh, what has a venue operator to do what at the street happens as all photo's show? Panic among Officials frozen their brain?  Long live the PEBA republic Patong!  :-)  It does not need a  Mayor, Governor or General Prime-Minister. And forget the coruptized RTP. It are interesting times there in Patong.

BigaAResort | 15 April 2022 - 08:51:36 

Stay home !That's the only way ,not easy, like give up smoking! you knew its bad for you but you do it anyway ! at least we knew how many infection's this is also important ! or not ? Horst

Ash Ward | 14 April 2022 - 20:00:12 

Talking to bar staff, some Bangla bars closed at midnight.  But i noticed so many people not wearing masks.  Really just stupidity. Lets hope the Covid infections don't go up next week.

Christy Sweet | 14 April 2022 - 17:37:11 

Chris Kelly, Motorcycles and Songkran do not mix. Suggest you  stock up, stay home  and binge on Netflix  or similar in the future. I too have almost been seriously injured  on a bike trying to just enjoy myself.

Kakka2 | 14 April 2022 - 15:42:31 

@Chriskelly, 
take is as a learning lesson and get ready as next year Songkran will hopefully be much worst ( or better ). you have not seen what can really happen here on Songkran...lol

Chriskelly | 14 April 2022 - 15:05:20 

I'm a new expat been here 5 months Love living here mostly but the Drunken Ferangs that behave badly with no respect for anything or anyone..if your here go home if your coming bring your brain

Chriskelly | 14 April 2022 - 14:55:48 

And in that split second the cat stopped in front of me n I hit the car I not get hurt n the car had a tinny little scratch n it cost me a lot of money. The bar owner is responsible and I'm considering my options.in the future there needs to be regulations in place so this does not happen again celebrations should be on beaches and closed off roads n parks the ferangs that did this should be s...

Chriskelly | 14 April 2022 - 14:47:33 

Police  lack of Action to shut down ilegal water fights on Wednesday the 13th at about 3.30in the afternoon on beach road patong could of caused a very serious accident...wen I was riding my bike along beach road there were many Drunk Ferangs out the front of a bar using large water guns spraying motor vehicles I got sprayed in the face n eyes causing me for a second not to be able to see n I run

Capricornball | 14 April 2022 - 14:20:29 

Patong police have to be some of the best paid organized crimesters in Thailand.  And frankly, with all the unbridaled close contact by maskless revelers, I doubt that water guns make any significant difference. For many of the revelers, with all the maskless bargirls and prostitutes (same same?), Covid is low on the list of diseases to catch.

CaptainJack69 | 14 April 2022 - 13:07:02 

Well, driving all around Phuket yesterday I saw nothing but a few sad looking roadside kids trying to have a bit of fun. I did see police attend a massage shop in Cheung Thaley where the staff were openly playing. He was taking pictures and they seemed happy about it. A couple of bars on Nai Yang beach were trying to have a party but no one seemed interested.

Malc-thai | 14 April 2022 - 11:49:07 

The bars have been allowed by the police for a long time now to open until 2am.. last night the police made every bar in bangla close at 11pm.. pretty sure it was due to the water fighting by tourist's!

Kakka2 | 14 April 2022 - 11:30:51 

hahahaha finally a good article reflecting the true...and today will again be another fun day in Patong that for sure...  if Prayut really want to stop it he should come himself here to give it a try...lol... Police here do not report to the Governor eihter...

punter | 14 April 2022 - 11:28:32 

Masks anyone??

 

