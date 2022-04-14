Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence

PHUKET: Tourists and other revellers continued their water fights on Bangla Rd in Patong last night as part of their Songkran celebrations, despite a police presence and checkpoints set up at the entry to the popular nightlife street.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 April 2022, 10:33AM

Police and local officials leapt into action yesterday after news of the mass water fights on Tuesday night (Apr 12) went nationwide, with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday ordering the Phuket Governor to take action.

Venue operators along Bangla Rd yesterday were issued formal warnings for allowing the water fights to take place on Tuesday night, but police have not confirmed legal action against any person involved for breach of the regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite water fights seen all along the street last night, police still did not interfere. No explanation has been given as to why officers did not shut down the party. Of note, water guns were the device of choice in the water fights last night. There was no splashing from large buckets.

Under a nationwide ban ordered late last month, mass events may be held to celebrate Songkran but only in designated areas and only if traditional practices are held to observe Songkran.