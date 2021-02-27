BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bangla shooter released on bail

PHUKET: The drunken off-duty policeman who shot a noodle vendor on Bangla Rd on Tuesday (Feb 23) has been released on bail.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 February 2021, 12:59PM

Pornthep Channarong is escorted from Patong Police Station on Thursday (Feb 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pornthep Channarong is escorted from Patong Police Station on Thursday (Feb 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, speaks to reporters yesterday (Feb 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, speaks to reporters yesterday (Feb 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket Provincial Court approved Cpl Pornthep Channarong, an officer of the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, to post B600,000 bail, The Phuket News has been told.

Pornthep, who has already been dismissed from the Royal Thai Police, faces an attempted murder charge for shooting noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach just before 6am on Tuesday while Mr Aroon was walking along the street after collecting a noodle bowl from a customer.

Pornthep also faces charges of carrying a firearm in a public area, and discharging a firearm in a public area.

Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, told reporters late yesterday that she had been informed that Pornthep had been released on bail at about 4pm yesterday (Feb 26).

A lawyer who has volunteered to help her had informed her that Pornthep’s relatives had raised the money to post bail, she said.

“To be honest, my family and I are only normal people. We are afraid that he will threaten and assault us,” Ms Kulthida said.

“I want to ask for mercy from the court, please do not give him a bail, as we are feeling very insecure,“ she said. 

Mr Aroon’s mother, Nuanchan Thongplab, also called for bail to be revoked.

“I want the court to be kind to us. We want to fight the bail approval, as we want him to face the charges. I do not want him to come out and live normally anymore. My son is still in the ICU room, and I am afraid that he will return to assault us,” she said.

Mr Aroon is still in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Ms Kulthida said.

“The doctor told us that he is conscious all the time now, but he cannot make any movements and still needs a breathing tube,” she said.

A local motorbike taxi driver who knew Mr Aroon before the shooting said she too believed more “bad luck” was to come.

The driver, who asked to be named only as “Ms Jidapa”, knew Mr Aroon when he worked as a motorbike taxi driver in the area, before he was forced to start selling noodles with his mother-in-law in order to make a living.

Ms Jidapa worked at the same motorbike taxi rank as Mr Aroon.

“In the morning,about 6am, I returned from delivering a passenger and found the area was blocked off. A lot of people had gathered around the area, and one of them told me that Aroon had been shot,” Ms Jidapa said. 

“I believe that the incident happened because he is now 25 years old. Thais believe in ‘benchapet’, which means that people in their 25th year will have bad luck or face bad incidents,” she said.

Kurt | 27 February 2021 - 14:42:22 

A RTP cpl, able to fork up Thb 600,000 bail?  Wow, Good brown envelope sharing in the past. Long live the known corruption. Look forward to hear he not gets that bail back in exchange for a slap on the wrist and walk free.

Kurt | 27 February 2021 - 14:37:03 

Protesting Students in BKK, bail refused!! Suthep and ministers in BKK, involved in BKK protests 2013-'14, a start up for the 2014 army coup, out on bail. A mentally  sick RTP officer on Phuket, attempted murder , out on bail. Free to threaten family of mr Aroon. Sickening society. What is wrong in Thai juridical/bail system? A attempted murderer ( by luck), could have killed mr Arroon

Foot | 27 February 2021 - 14:19:06 

Thankfully, Thailand will remain the 4th world country that appears to be desired.  Bail? Seriously?  this guy, after shooting the noodle seller, then went up to him and tried to shoot him IN THE HEAD!  And, they let him go!  Good job, Thailand.  Was the B600k in a brown envelope?  Absurd.

Fascinated | 27 February 2021 - 13:36:41 

I was going to say 'unbelievable' but as this is Thailand its just another day. One ponders how a lowly  (ex) Cpl in the Police can cobble together 600k in bail on his wages.

 

