Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangla readies for soft reopening

Bangla readies for soft reopening

PHUKET: The reopening of bars along Patong’s famed Bangla Rd tomorrow (July 1) will be a slow start, Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat has said, with only some 20% of venues in the area taking the plunge to see if opening now is feasible, or opening out of pure necessity.

COVID-19tourismeconomicshealthpatong
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 03:27PM

Bar staff on Bangla Rd ready for reopening tomorrow (July 1). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Bar staff on Bangla Rd ready for reopening tomorrow (July 1). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The move follows Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok, announcing yesterday (June 29) that all night entertainment venues may reopen but must strictly adhere to health guidelines set out to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Night entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, karaoke venues, beer halls and beer gardens, will be allowed to remain open until midnight. Health and physical distancing measures and monitoring will be required, along with the enforcement of social distancing rules. Customers must use the Thai Chana web platform to check in and out, Mr Taeewsin explained.

Mr Weerawit said that only about 20% of the 324 venues registered as PEBA members were expected to reopen tomorrow. “More will reopen later. They will start to open in the coming week,” he said.

The bars will reopen regardless of whether or not they can enforce all 22 rules announced last week, Mr Weerawit confirmed again today (June 30).

As of this morning, and even following a meeting with Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, Mr Weerawit confirmed that he had still yet to receive a copy of the rules to be enforced.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew also confirmed to The Phuket News today that his office had yet to receive the official rules to be applied to pubs, bars and other entertainment venues.

CCSA spokesman Mr Taweesin yesterday mentioned only some of the rules to be applied, but did not clarify which of the 22 rules were to be enforced, or if all 22 rules were to be upheld..

Among the 22 rules announced last week to be presented to the CCSA for approval were that all staff must wear face masks and face shields, but performers may wear face shields only. No bottles were to be served, all drinks were to be served in glasses. No pool table games (including snooker and billiards) and no playing of darts were to be allowed.

Further, the number of guests is to be restricted to allow for social distancing, with at least two metres between tables, or partitions installed, to ensure patrons are seated at least one metre away from each other.

Undermining the main reason people frequent such popular venues, the draft rules also called for groups to be limited to five persons, and guests were to be prohibited from dancing and singing, gathering, shouting and wandering around the premises

“I have no idea what the rules will be, but we will open anyway,” Mr Weerawit said, adding that some of the first venues to open will do so at 6pm.

QSI International School Phuket

“If the full list of 22 rules for pubs, bars and entertainment venues are to be applied, we won’t be able to enforce all the rules, because enforcing all these rules is impossible. 

“But we can follow some of the rules, such as social distancing, wearing masks, checking temperatures,” he said.

“I spoke with Mayor Chalermluck about this, and asked her to relax the rules [if all 22 rules are officially required]. I think she will receive the actual official notice tonight,” he added.

Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today that she, too, had yet to receive a copy of all the rules to be enforced.

“The next thing to do is follow up with the CCSA about the rules. This is very important for the entertainment industry in Patong,” she said.

“I will help and consider being flexible with the rules for entertainment businesses in Patong, because the rules announced by CCSA are the general rules for many places. But some of these rules are not appropriate for businesses here. We have to apply the right rules and optimise them for businesses in Patong,” Mayor Chalermluck added.

Mr Weerawit dismissed pubs and bars being singled out in other countries as hotbeds for starting a “second wave” of COVID-19 infections.

“I do not care what some people claim is the risk of being in a bar. If the government is genuinely concerned about the risk of COVID-19 spreading, then it is not just about bars, pubs and entertainment venues. The risk of COVID-19 spreading applies anywhere where people are around, not only at bars and pubs,” he said.

Mr Weerawit left Phuket today to attend a meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism in Bangkok tomorrow (July 1), where he will submit a formal request for the government to provide assistance to businesses in tourism-dependent Patong critically affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The request will ask for the government to provide free water and electricity to suffering business owners to help alleviate basic operating costs, to assist with negotiations with landlords to provide rent relief and for the government to provide SME loans for stricken businesses in Patong.

The request will also ask to extend the nightly closing time from midnight to 4am, and for the government to help provide equipment necessary for small businesses to check for possible COVID-19 infection among their customers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists
Beach tourists eyed for August
Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights
China forcibly sterilises Uighurs to control population
CAAT defines 11 categories of people allowed to enter Thailand by flight
Thailand to lift ban on international flights Wednesday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand nightlife gears up for restart! Phuket road deaths steady? || June 29
Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in
COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths
Sirinath National Park readies for reopening
TAT reworks healthcare tourism goal
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, four-day weekend
Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest
EU delays decision on border reopening to ‘safe countries’
Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

 

Phuket community
Thailand to lift ban on international flights Wednesday

Err.. what? The gov. here seems intent on keeping the population as confused as possible and article...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Cool! If you have to stop speeding, then can you also stop at the red light, wear a helmet, use the...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

Mr.Kurt, every country has his customs/restrictions. One example would be "Good Friday" in...(Read More)

CAAT defines 11 categories of people allowed to enter Thailand by flight

Well, airlines now can make their plan with flying to Thailand. Not so many passengers, reading the ...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

Mr.Kurt, it doesn't matter when someone start to help.Many of those who helped at the beginning ...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

Mr.HubertK, face reality. The richest Thai institutions (Thai Banks) are the last in line in Thailan...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

The brainless Phuket deadly road speeding exists by the grace of not functioning government road saf...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Phuket has already many years a road speed camera system to catch speed violators and send them a fi...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Due to lack of maintenance these things will be out of operation in a few months. Same like many of ...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

@HubertK. Not buying/drinking alcohol because religious believe must come from persons heart. Not di...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Binomo
Thai Residential

 