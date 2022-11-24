Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

PHUKET: Ladyboys and touts frequenting Bangla Rd will have to be registered in order to ply their trade on the street, and touts will have to register which businesses they work for, officials have reported.

patongtourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 November 2022, 09:12AM

Police and security personnel man a checkpoint on Soi Bangla on Monday night (Nov 21). Photo: PR Phuket

Police and security personnel man a checkpoint on Soi Bangla on Monday night (Nov 21). Photo: PR Phuket

The news follows Weerawit Kreuasombat, President  of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), earlier this week calling for officials to regulate touts, illegal vendors and even ladyboys on Bangla Rd.

The request came at a meeting on Tuesday (Nov 22), chaired by Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram, held to discuss ways to reduce factors on Bangla Rd that annoy tourists.

The meeting was intended to focus on people using motorbikes with sidecars to illegally sell products on Bangla Rd, including people selling alcoholic beverages from foam boxes along the popular nightlife street.

Mr Weerawit, however, wanted to broaden the range of people, and activities, that are to be brought under control.

“I would like the relevant agencies to address all the wrong things on Soi Bangla at the same time, to create a good image for Soi Bangla,” he said.

“I therefore would like to propose to organise the ladyboys who come to harass guests on Soi Bangla. There are at least 100 of them waiting at various points along the street, propositioning prostitution to tourists. Sometimes they steal from tourists,” Mr Weerawit said.

“People come from Pattaya and Bangkok who do not know who is who, and think that in Soi Bangla there should not be ladyboys who sell prostitution to tourists,” he added.

“If we are unable to manage them, it would be wise to have them registered to know who is there. If anything happens, we would be able to track them down,” Mr Weerawit explained.

Mr Weerawit asked for touts on Bangla Rd to be treated the same: “This includes touts soliciting customers. There are a lot of them as well.”

“Touts often harass tourists, and often offer prices higher than what it actually costs at the store. Some of them have weapons, sell drugs to tourists, and sometimes they are involved in problems involving physically assaulting tourists,” Mr Weerawit said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“This group, too, should be controlled. They should be registered and it should be recorded which venue they work for, instead of letting them work freely like ‘ghosts’ as it is today,” he added.

“All these things destroy the image of Soi Bangla Walking Street,” Mr Weerawit said.

Mr Weerawit also called for the parking of taxis, tuk-tuks and motorcycles for hire at each end of the street to be controlled. “At this time, they can park anywhere they want,” he said.

“Another thing that is becoming popular in Soi Bangla is marijuana that is open for sale in many shops,” Mr Weerawti continued.

“We would like this to be organised so it is sold and smoked under formal rules, and not allowed to be taken out and smoked in the street, which has a wide variety of tourists… Some people like it, some people don’t,” he said.

An official report of the meeting, without naming any persons responsible for the decisions, said that vendors selling food from motorbikes with sidecars will be banned from entering the street, but will be found appropriate sites to sell their food elsewhere.

The sale of alcoholic beverages openly from foam boxes along the street will be banned entirely, simply because “it is illegal”.

Ladyboys and touts will have to be registered in order to ply their trade on the street, and touts will have to register which businesses they work for, said the report.

Regarding marijuana and cars parked at the end of the street, the report marked only that “the responsible agencies must strictly follow the rules of the law”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 24 November 2022 - 13:58:40 

Chistysweet, It is Thai to 'hit' underdogs in this society. Is without risk for a punch back, and seems to give a feeling of superiority I guess. Remember, a few years ago a Governor was condemning the Thai women who sell flowers at traffic light stops. That was bad for Phuket image, he said. Totally off the road thinking, projecting on Phuket environment and infrastructural problems.

christysweet | 24 November 2022 - 12:21:40 

I get enforcing laws but to single out ' ladyboys' is pure discrimination. Since it is perfectly legal to offer sex for money,(what is illegal- sensibly-  is 3rd party profitiing- pimping)  it is also harassment. Make a law fobidding solicitation in public and enforce that equally to EVERYONE

JohnC | 24 November 2022 - 10:15:17 

A bit of a transphobic article. No shortage of ladies selling themselves to "guests" on Soi Bangla so why single out the ladyboys plying the same trade? When I used to hang out on walking street the soi where all the ladyboys were was one of the most popular, with tourists lining up to take photos of them dancing and prancing about. As to theft no shortage of that from either sex!

Kurt | 24 November 2022 - 09:46:08 

Mt Weerawit knows exactly all the illegal happenings at Bangla Rd. Continuing allowing them by registering people doesn't improve Bangla's 'Walking Street' image. Only solution is to ban all what is illegal, not by words in press, but by action. The word for that is: Law enforcement. But that will cost several parties bribe money for allowing what is illegal. A hard choice to make.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism operators urged to focus on spending
Sa Ton Pho community still looking for a place to call home
China’s daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began
Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert
Polish man dies as motorbike slams into taxi
Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tsunami-warning buoys are back online, Son sorry for father’s death, CCTV network || November 23
‘Genting Dream’ arrives in Phuket
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Both tsunami-warning buoys back online
Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel
Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

 

Phuket community
Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

Christy: Google: .."Why higher tides during new and full moon". A lot of info. Regards...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Chistysweet, It is Thai to 'hit' underdogs in this society. Is without risk for a punch back...(Read More)

‘Genting Dream’ arrives in Phuket

Tortured meat on the menu. I will never get why it's a point of pride to butcher an animal crue...(Read More)

Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

I'd like to know how full moons make for higher tides, too, when the moon is opposite the sun f...(Read More)

Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints

Great idea, but why just for cell phones? (App?) I'd like to hear more about the name- Taffy Fo...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

I get enforcing laws but to single out ' ladyboys' is pure discrimination. Since it is perfe...(Read More)

‘Genting Dream’ arrives in Phuket

According to PN's story, each passenger will spend ฿4,000 in Phuket! It would be nice to have ...(Read More)

Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched

Years ago, for a lot of money, they installed a sophisticated road CCTV system. Photograph speed vi...(Read More)

Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

High tides will be even higher today, as it was new moon yesterday. If we get rain today like last n...(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

@Kurt Having a sleepless night again ? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 