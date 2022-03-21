Bangla gets another COVID check

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan conducted an inspection of Patong party street Bangla Rd last night to confirm that COVID measures were being enforced.

patongtourismCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 March 2022, 05:59PM

No transgressions were identified, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

“Phuket [provincial officials] has relaxed measures in terms of disease control, however it must be prevented as prescribed by the province and we request cooperation from businesses to have measures in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” V/Gov Amnuay said.

The rate of new infections has been steadily declining, he noted, pointing out that for Mar 19 313 new local cases had been confirmed. Futher, only one Sandbox tourist and 18 Test & Go tourists tested positive on arrival, he added.

“The number has steadily declined, but the province urges people to uphold strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus to reduce the number of new infections. If we do this, the the number of new infections will continue to decline,” he said.

“The entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong, is a place where tourists come to travel during the night. From the field inspection, it was found that the operators have taken action on disease control measures that the province has emphasised to practice at all times,” V/Gov Amnuay said.

The measures included the entry checkpoints at each end of Bangla Rd, where temperature measurements are taken and hand-washing gel is provided for all tourists traveling to the entertainment venues, Mr Amnuay continued.

“As for the entertainment venues, there are recommendations for tourists to follow the government regulations, which most tourists are cooperating with very well,” he said.

“As for employees at the establishments, they have been continuously screened to prevent the spread of the disease, but we must continue our efforts, especially in informing tourists to strictly follow disease prevention measures in order to build confidence among tourists in the disease-prevention measures in Phuket,” he said.

Despite Mr Amnuay touting how relaxed the measures were for entertainment businesses on Bangla Rd, nightlife and live entertainment operators have been among the most heavily punished on the island due to the rules set out by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the ruling national authority on all matters related to COVID-19.

While other businesses have been allowed to reopen as long as they complied with COVID-prevention measures set out, the CCSA has taken specific objection to the sale of alcohol, and hence the venues where it is served.

All bars and other entertainment venues can only open if they have been registered and recognised by local officials as “restaurants” ‒ despite the venue operators already being required to be registered in order to be issued a permit to serve alcohol.

Even then they must close at 11pm, an order enforced by local police.