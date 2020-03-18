Joining the clean-up effort, which included power hoses and teams of people armed with full-length broom scrubbing brushes, were officers from the Patong Police and local residents.
The areas cleaned included sections of Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, Phra Baramee Rd and until today the heart of the Patong nightlife, Bangla Rd.
Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin said that the venue operators on Soi Bangla joined the cleanup following a suggestion by the Ministry of Public Health for both staff and tourists to introduce self-protection from the virus in terms of using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks.
In addition, Soi Bangla now has two places set up where people can have themselves tested for elevated body temperature in case they believe they are developing a fever.
Meanwhile, tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but there were fewer enjoying the beach than he had seen fir years, he added.
