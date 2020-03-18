Bangla gets a COVID hose-down

PHUKET: Patong Municipality workers along with staff working for bars, clubs and restaurants operated by members of the Patong Entertainment Club took the opportunity today (Mar 18) to hold a Big Cleaning Day and hose down the popular Bangla Rd with disinfectant to build confidence among people in measures taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 06:21PM

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Joining the clean-up effort, which included power hoses and teams of people armed with full-length broom scrubbing brushes, were officers from the Patong Police and local residents.

The areas cleaned included sections of Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, Phra Baramee Rd and until today the heart of the Patong nightlife, Bangla Rd.

Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin said that the venue operators on Soi Bangla joined the cleanup following a suggestion by the Ministry of Public Health for both staff and tourists to introduce self-protection from the virus in terms of using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks.

In addition, Soi Bangla now has two places set up where people can have themselves tested for elevated body temperature in case they believe they are developing a fever.

Meanwhile, tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but there were fewer enjoying the beach than he had seen fir years, he added.