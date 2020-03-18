THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangla gets a COVID hose-down

Bangla gets a COVID hose-down

PHUKET: Patong Municipality workers along with staff working for bars, clubs and restaurants operated by members of the Patong Entertainment Club took the opportunity today (Mar 18) to hold a Big Cleaning Day and hose down the popular Bangla Rd with disinfectant to build confidence among people in measures taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 06:21PM

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Teams of health workers and bar, club and restaurant and even police staff today gave Bangla Rd a thorough scrubbing. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

Tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but far fewer than have been at this time of year for many years, said Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin. Photo: PR Dept

« »

Joining the clean-up effort, which included power hoses and teams of people armed with full-length broom scrubbing brushes, were officers from the Patong Police and local residents.

The areas cleaned included sections of Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, Phra Baramee Rd and until today the heart of the Patong nightlife, Bangla Rd.

Patong magnate Preechawude “Prab” Keesin said that the venue operators on Soi Bangla joined the cleanup following a suggestion by the Ministry of Public Health for both staff and tourists to introduce self-protection from the virus in terms of using hand sanitiser and wearing face masks.

CMI - Thailand

In addition, Soi Bangla now has two places set up where people can have themselves tested for elevated body temperature in case they believe they are developing a fever.

Meanwhile, tourists could still be seen on Patong Beach, but there were fewer enjoying the beach than he had seen fir years, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say
Self-discipline essential as COVID-19 infections rise
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Court still awaiting additional evidence in speedboat collision case
Anzac Day services cancelled
Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders
Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie

 