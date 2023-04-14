Bangkok woman reported missing in Phuket

PHUKET: A sister of a 27-year-old Thai woman on a trip from Bangkok to Phuket is appealing for help in tracking down Vannapa Bamrab, who has been missing since Tuesday (Apr 11).

police

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 April 2023, 02:38PM

Ms Vannapa was reported missing on Songkran day (Apr 13), when her sister Prangthip Kottathum could not contact her for three days after the woman had talked to a friend on the phone and the conversation had been found alarming.

After being unable to contact Ms Vannapa, her sister Ms Prangthip went to Hua Mak Police Station and filed an official report of a missing person. A copy of the document was then provided to Khao Phuket, The Phuket News’ sister-newspaper in Thai language.

Ms Prangthip told Khao Phuket that Ms Vannapa called one of her friends in emotional distress on Apr 11 saying she wanted to return to Bangkok from Phuket. Ms Prangthip did not elaborate on who Ms Vannapa was traveling to the island with, yet she said Ms Vannapa was crying on the phone and she could hear sounds of a quarrel in the background.

"Please book a plane ticket for me. I can’t take it anymore and want to go back,” Ms Vannapa allegedly asked her friend, Ms Prangthip told Khao Phuket.

Anyone with any information about Ms Vannapa is urged to contact Ms Prangthip at 061-8123654. It has not been revealed where Ms Vannapa stayed in Phuket or what she was initially planning to do during her Songkran vacation on the island.