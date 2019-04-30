Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bangkok up in lights for Royal Coronation

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Transport has installed decorative lights along 13 bridges across the Chao Phra River in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of the Royal Coronation Ceremony.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 April 2019, 01:01PM

During the three-day Royal Coronation Ceremony, scheduled for May 4-6, 2019, the lights will be turned on between 6pm and 12am.

The 13 bridges include Rama III Bridge, Rama IV Bridge, Rama V Bridge, Rama VII Bridge, Maha Chetsadabodinthranuson Bridge, Pin Klao Bridge, Memorial Bridge, Phra Pok Klao Bridge, King Taksin Bridge, Krung Thon Bridge, Bangkok Bridge, Bhumibol 1 Bridge, and Bhumibol 2 Bridge.

The lights along these bridges will be turned on between 7pm and 10pm from April 1 to May 31, 2019. During the three-day Royal Coronation Ceremony, scheduled for May 4-6, 2019, the lights will be turned on between 6pm and 12am.

The general public and tourists are invited to appreciate the scenic views of the bridges with their colourful light decorations during the two-month period.

The Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) will be the first coronation in the Kingdom of Thailand in seven decades. The previous Royal Coronation of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) took place on May 5, 1950.

On the occasion of the Coronation of King Rama X, the Government has urged the people to display the Royal Emblem on the Auspicious Occasion of the Coronation of King Rama X at their houses and offices in honour of the King.

The public has also been urged to wear yellow shirts bearing the royal emblem from April to July, as part of nationwide celebrations for the Royal Coronation Ceremony.

 

 

 

