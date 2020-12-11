BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident

PHUKET: Three Thai tourists from Bangkok escaped serious injury last night when the car they were travelling in struck a Toyota Fortuner travelling in the opposite direction on a small road near Mai Khao Beach last night (Dec 10).

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 December 2020, 04:19PM

The accident occurred on a small dark road near the Pru Ja-San Lake in Mai Khao last night (Dec 10). Photo: GotRescues

Rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) and Phuket’s Kusoldharm Foundation were informed of the accident, near the Pru Ja-San lake, at about 8pm.

They attended the scene with Tha Chatchai Police to find the Phuket-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Camry facing opposite directions, both with heavy damage to the front right wheels.

The vehicles had struck each other’s front right wheel, leaving both vehicles immobilsed, one rescue worker told The Phuket News.

The three tourists suffered cuts and bruises in the impact, but suffered no serious injuries, the rescue worker confirmed.

Thanyapura Health 360

All three were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment of their injuries, the rescue worker noted.

The three tourists told rescue workers that they were on holiday in Phuket from Bangkok, the rescue worker added.

Tha Chatchai Police organised for both vehicles to be removed from the scene, as they had together blocked the road.

Police have yet to confirm what charges, if any, may be pressed for the accident.

