333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table

Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table

BANGKOK: Thailand’s capital Bangkok was the top trending destination for Airbnb guests worldwide in the first nine months of 2022, according to the accommodation sharing platform.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 December 2022, 05:57PM

Visitors take a tour along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Airbnb via Bangkok Post

Visitors take a tour along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Airbnb via Bangkok Post

The finding was based on searches made on Airbnb from Jan 1 to Sept 30 for check-ins in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 for check-ins last year, reports Bangkok Post citing the company as its source.

The top 10 trending destinations in 2022, in order, were:

  1. Bangkok, Thailand;
  2. Sydney, Australia;
  3. Málaga, Spain;
  4. Seoul, South Korea;
  5. Melbourne, Australia;
  6. Itapema, Brazil;
  7. Angra dos Reis, Brazil;
  8. Capão da Canoa, Brazil;
  9. Auckland, New Zealand;
  10. Brisbane, Australia.

Bangkok’s popularity is carrying into 2023, as searches from Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2022 for future check-ins in 2023 ranked the Thai capital fifth.

The top 10 trending destinations in 2023, in order, are*:

Blue Tree Phuket
  1. Málaga, Spain;
  2. Sydney, Australia;
  3. Melbourne, Australia;
  4. Auckland, New Zealand;
  5. Bangkok, Thailand;
  6. Queenstown, New Zealand;
  7. Florianópolis, Brazil;
  8. Porto Seguro, Brazil;
  9. Perth, Australia;
  10. Salvador, Brazil.

“The reopening of more countries this year unlocked pent-up demand from international travellers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For Thai travelers, the top trending international destinations in 2022 were**:

  1. Seoul, South Korea;
  2. Bern, Switzerland;
  3. Singapore, Singapore;
  4. Valais, Switzerland;
  5. Île-de-France, France.

*According to an Airbnb press release posted on Nov 29/30.
*Not included in the press release posted on Nov 29/30.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found
Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival
New Year celebrations in Phuket, nationwide not cancelled yet, officials say
Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery
No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tributes pour in for 3-year-old organ donor, Attacker outside school surrenders || December 23
New Year alcohol measures stay
Enforcement of anti-smoking laws to be ramped up in Phuket
Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’
Phuket girl, 3 years old, honoured as organ donor
Zelenksy, Biden show unity, but war fatigue a threat
Shipwrecked fisherman found alive, roped to dead crewmates
Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean
Foreigners answer call for blood donations

 

Phuket community
On Campus: A celebration of learning

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up t...(Read More)

No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Phuket gets almost all its money from the tourism industry. Phuket plans a big fireworks show away ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

Thailand's medical business makes big money from traffic accidents which explains why there is n...(Read More)

Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery

I know of eight people who have arrived in Phuket in the past two days who are friends and family of...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

Better revamp the religious belief that all is fated and you were meant to kill or maim that scoo...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concernson amid tourism revival

BS as usual, there were at least 3 in Kamala yesterday. Lies, lies and more lies....(Read More)

New Year alcohol measures stay

The slogan "drink don't drive" can easily be seen as promoting the drinking of more al...(Read More)

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Ridiculous!! What about the rest of the island? And the rest of the country for that matter. Or is S...(Read More)

Foreigners answer call for blood donations

Typical! Why are the 'donors' not made to wear face masks like the Thai staff attending them...(Read More)

Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’

The English level of Phuket locals has not noticeably improved in recent years. Go to Bangkok and ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 