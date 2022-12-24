Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table

BANGKOK: Thailand’s capital Bangkok was the top trending destination for Airbnb guests worldwide in the first nine months of 2022, according to the accommodation sharing platform.

economics

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 December 2022, 05:57PM

Visitors take a tour along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Airbnb via Bangkok Post

The finding was based on searches made on Airbnb from Jan 1 to Sept 30 for check-ins in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 for check-ins last year, reports Bangkok Post citing the company as its source.

The top 10 trending destinations in 2022, in order, were:

Bangkok, Thailand; Sydney, Australia ; Málaga, Spain; Seoul, South Korea; Melbourne, Australia; Itapema, Brazil; Angra dos Reis, Brazil; Capão da Canoa, Brazil; Auckland, New Zealand; Brisbane, Australia.

Bangkok’s popularity is carrying into 2023, as searches from Jan 1 to Sept 30, 2022 for future check-ins in 2023 ranked the Thai capital fifth.

The top 10 trending destinations in 2023, in order, are*:

Málaga, Spain; Sydney, Australia; Melbourne, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Bangkok, Thailand; Queenstown, New Zealand; Florianópolis, Brazil; Porto Seguro, Brazil; Perth, Australia; Salvador, Brazil.

“The reopening of more countries this year unlocked pent-up demand from international travellers eager to reconnect with loved ones or visit their favourite destinations once more,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

For Thai travelers, the top trending international destinations in 2022 were**:

Seoul, South Korea ; Bern, Switzerland; Singapore, Singapore; Valais, Switzerland; Île-de-France, France.

*According to an Airbnb press release posted on Nov 29/30.

*Not included in the press release posted on Nov 29/30.