BANGKOK: The Bangkok provincial education committee today (Apr 10) expelled Viroj Samruan from the civil service, effective immediately, for taking a bribe while director of Samsenwittayalai School. He loses all pension and welfare benefits.

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 02:35PM

Viroj Samruan holds a rose as students and former students of Samsenwittayalai School give him moral support in the wake of the bribery scandal at the school in June last year. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Education permanent secretary Karun Sakulpradit, chairman of the committee, said Viroj was hit with the most severe disciplinary penalty for having received B400,000 in exchange for admitting a student to Mathayom 1 (grade 7) at the school in the 2017 academic year.

The committee’s resolution was unanimous with all six votes in favour. Consequently, Viroj would not receive any benefits from the state, including a pension, Mr Karun said.

He also said two more school officials were also under investigation for alleged bribery. The findings would be reported to the Bangkok provincial education committee in the near future.

This incident came to light last June after a parent circulated a video clip showing Viroj receiving the money, allegedly to accept a child into Mathayom 1.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission set up a committee to look into disciplinary action against him in July.

The committee then transferred Viroj to a temporary position at Secondary Education Service Area Office 1 to ensure the probe was transparent and without interference.

