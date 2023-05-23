British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangkok Pride parade set for June 4

Bangkok Pride parade set for June 4

BANGKOK: A Pride parade is planned for June 4 in Bangkok under the theme of “Door to Equal Asia” as Thailand aims to host World Pride 2028.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 08:30AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Waaddao Chumaporn, Bangkok Pride founder, said on Monday (May 22) that the parade will be bigger than last year’s, showcasing Thailand’s readiness to host the 2028 World Pride event.

Ms Waaddao said this year’s event is co-hosted with Naruemit Pride, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), over 40 civil society organisations and members of the private and public sectors.

The parade will feature six groups of marchers, each representing one of the six colours of the pride flag, displaying key messages on the importance of health and wellbeing in the LGBTQ+ community, she said.

The parade will also show pro-social justice messages for others, including those living with disabilities and ethnic minorities, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Starting at 2pm on June 4, [people will march] from the Pathumwan intersection in front of Bangkok Arts and Cultural Center and proceed to the Ratchaprasong intersection,” Ms Waaddao said.

“Last year, about 20,000 people attended the march at Silom Road,” she added. “For this year, we aim for 20,000 marchers and 100,000 spectators.

“We will have about 2,000 volunteers who will take care of the parade,” she said. “We also have the supervision of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the BMA.”

Ms Waaddao explained that 38 organisations will join the parade to show support for LGBTQ+ rights, including officials from the National Human Rights Commission, the Justice Ministry, UN agencies and diplomats from various embassies.

Thailand has a strong potential to serve LGBTQ+ people around the world due to its tolerance for LGBTQ+ people, she said, calling the country a “safe space” for LGBTQ+ people in the world, especially for those from intolerant countries.

Thailand could tap into the LGBTQ+ tourist market through the tourism, entertainment, media and health and wellness industries, she added.

Other parades will be held in the provinces as well to promote awareness and tolerance, she explained. Also, the Naruemit Pride group will organise an art exhibition called “Road to Bangkok World Pride 2028” on May 29 in front of the BACC building, Ms Waaddao said.

"Pride parade is not only about celebrating who we are but also about elevating the livelihoods of the LGBTQ+ community," she said. "We also want to signal to the government to accelerate LGBTQ+ laws to ensure that our country becomes truly LGBTQ+ friendly.

"If we can celebrate pride every year, we will open the door of equality to neighbouring countries, and it will show our readiness to become the 2028 World Pride host."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala landslide concerns, Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes || May 23
Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision
Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes
Safety measures implemented at Tham Luang cave ahead of reopening
Coalition hopefuls unveil pact
Fear of Kamala landslides prompts MP-elect action
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Arrest in Patong child sex trafficking case, Charges in Phuket speedboat crash || May 22
Patong lifeguards assessed for beach safety
Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use
Wet weather sets in
Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!
Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia
MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita
Most Thais satisfied with election results: poll

 

Phuket community
Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

Ho-ho RTP, not so fast! If it's no one's fault, just a case of bad luck, why the RTP involve...(Read More)

Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

JohnC, ok, follow your explanation. But question; How long in time can drugs effect a person? And we...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

No Gerry, I am not a expert. But we all know that things in that field not have changed for the bett...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

@Phuket News. But, you reported that immigration was extending visas, if necessary, for those with t...(Read More)

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

Turtles fare better and return to nest more if their eggs and nests are undisturbed. ...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Stoners out of control? Sounds more like alcohol- sold in every mom and pop shop....(Read More)

Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

Amazing how CCTV footage is instantly available when there's just two nobodys involved. I guess...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Will Phuket Immigration extend the visas until new passports can be obtained? PHUKET NEWS can you p...(Read More)

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Immigration data provides evidence which is hard to refute - however immigration does not differenti...(Read More)

Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

Maverick ID'ed the simple solution, regular drug testing for ALL public transport cartel vermin ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
SALA
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property

 