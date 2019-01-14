Bangkok ninth worst city on Earth for air quality

BANGKOK: The poor air quality stemming mainly from a high volume of hazardous fine dust particles in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will persist Monday, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) says.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 January 2019, 11:25AM

Thick haze blankets Bangkok’s Bang Son area Sunday morning (Jan 13). The city’s air quality was rated as ’having a negative impact on health’ - and on Tuesday it will probably get worse. Photo: Bangkok Post

Several parts of the capital, particularly at Suvarnabhumi airport, were shrouded in haze Sunday morning (Jan 13), as depicted in photos posted on the social media. At one point at 10.30am Sunday, Greenpeace Thailand tweeted that Bangkok ranked the ninth worst city on Earth for air quality, citing a ranking by www.airvisual.com which updates around the clock. The city with the worst air quality was New Delhi. The PCD confirmed the volume of PM2.5 pollutants exceeded the safety standard in several parts of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Sakhon. In Bangkok, the volume of the fine dust particles reached a level considered as having a negative impact on health in 35 areas in Bang Khunthian, Bang Na, Bang Kapi, Din Daeng, Pathumwan, Thon Buri, Phaya Thai and Wang Thong Lang districts. The highest volume of fine dust particles was measured in Bang Khun Thian district. A 35-second dashcam video of a drive towards Bangkok Sunday morning illustrated the smog dramatically. Read full story here.