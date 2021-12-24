BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangkok’s New Year countdown to stay

Bangkok’s New Year countdown to stay

BANGKOK: The private sector will still be allowed to host New Year countdown festivities under strict precautions while City Hall has decided to cancel all events it had planned to mark the New Year in Bangkok amid fears of a surge in Omicron cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 December 2021, 09:44AM

A colourful light display wishes motorists a Happy New Year at Ratchaprasong shopping district. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

A colourful light display wishes motorists a Happy New Year at Ratchaprasong shopping district. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

National Security Council secretary-general Gen Supoj Malaniyom, in his capacity as head of operations at the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the CCSA is permitting the private sector to proceed with its plans but they must seek permission first, reports the Bangkok Post.

“City Hall and authorities in other provinces will have to enforce strict compliance with the precautions prescribed by the Public Health Ministry,” Gen Supoj said.

City Hall’s decision to cancel its activities has nothing to do with the CCSA’s policy, Gen Supoj said.

Deputy Bangkok governor Kriengyos Sudlapha said yesterday (Dec 23) the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agreed that axing all official events it had planned for the New Year in the capital was the safest option.

He said the BMA took into account the rapid rise in new infections linked to the Omicron variant, and heeded advice from the World Health Organization that countries should put their New Year holiday celebrations on hold.

City Hall had planned an overnight prayer ceremony as a New Year countdown event, as well as a morning alms-offering to monks on New Year’s Day at Larn Khon Muang - City Hall’s public ground near the Giant Swing. They are now cancelled.

District offices had also planned religious ceremonies, which will also no longer take place.

At least two major New Year countdown parties remain on the calendar in Bangkok - one at Iconsiam and the other at CentralWorld.

Mr Kriengyos said all private gatherings approved by City Hall would be allowed to continue, but he urged organisers to respect the BMA’s and the government’s disease control guidelines.

Organisers must screen and limit the number of participants while revellers must wear masks and maintain physical distancing, he said.

EPL predictions

“We will not ban those events, but we are seeking their cooperation,” he said.

“The guidelines set by the Public Health Ministry must be strictly followed.”

He advised people to avoid large gatherings during the holiday period.

There have been 104 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Thailand since the first was detected on Dec 6, according to the CCSA.

Upathum Nisitsukcharoen, chief executive of Rightman Co, event organiser and president of the Event Management Association, said the BMA’s decision to cancel countdown activities could cost B500-600 million in lost revenue.

Earlier, it was estimated event organisers would earn over B4 billion in the fourth quarter.

“Due to the outbreak of the new variant, we believe most retail operators have prepared virtual countdown events, but the impact of [these] on the economy is much less than physical events,” he said.

Thailand logged 2,940 new COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said yesterday.

Of those, 2,887 were among the general public and 53 among prison inmates.

Bangkok had 432 new cases, followed by 227 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 182 in Chon Buri, 171 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Bueng Kan, 86 in Songkhla, 79 in Si Sa Ket, 68 in Chiang Mai, 65 in Pattani and 64 in Surat Thani.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US regulator authorises Merck’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23
Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

 

Phuket community
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

Another ridiculous Covid drama unfolds here as this tourist just got 2 Covid tests on Samui, both ar...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Thai quarantine is a farce when it only means obligated sleeping in a SHA hotel. That is no quaranti...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

@maverick, Not the hotel accomodation is here the issue. The issue is the idiote fact that quarantin...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Kurt@ where would tourists stay if not in a hotel majority of them need accommodation anyway so it i...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicron is the end of the current Covid virus as everyone gets it and it further weakens with herd i...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

When you are aofficial, and not want to touch real important matters, just avoiding them, nothing im...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicrom is a corona particle, as it the 'common cold' which it may well be morphing into- ho...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

Closing at 11pm on New Years Eve for indoor venues, WTF Clowns!!!...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Praise? While it is now known that Omicron is just a kind of flu? Pathetic how thai officialdom is...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 