THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bangkok in a day

Bangkok. It’s always a challenge, when you have out-of-towners come to stay, as to where to go and what to visit? You try to give visitors a unique and authentic view of ‘daily life’ in and around the metropolis, so new ideas are always welcome.

Monday 19 November 2018, 10:00AM

Ancient meets modern in the Bangkok skyline

Ancient meets modern in the Bangkok skyline

I touched base recently with long-time Bangkok resident David Barrett, CEO DBC ASIA of Premier Incoming Group Services DMC, and asked him what’s on his list of favourites?

Here’s David’s list of top things to do in Bangkok with his own comments:

  1. Visit the Grand Palace – this is very touristy but a must. In recent years, with the flood of Chinese group tours descending on tourist sites, at peak times, visitors have to jostle through the palace grounds and it can get pretty hot. No shorts or open shoes.
  2.  Reclining Buddha – if you’re going to visit a Thai temple, this is THE one to see for that selfie by the giant golden reclining Buddha statue.
  3.  A canal cruise is a must, as Bangkok was the Venice of the East, and whilst most of the canals are not visible today, on the Thonburi side, the city remains less developed; you step into a time-warp and experience the local Thai way of riverside life.
  4.  Drinks on a rooftop – Sirocco’s rooftop bar atop Le Bua Hotel is the place to have a drink around sunset (6:30pm). It’s also very pricey. Vertigo at the Banyan Tree is still pricey but not stratospherically expensive like Sirocco.
  5.  Local temple and local community – there are some wonderful hidden treasures where you can still see the essence of Thai village life and a serene temple at the centre of the community, tucked away down side streets of Bangkok.
  6.  If you like seafood and you’re up for a culinary caper, the spicy and fragrant Tom Yum shrimp or mixed seafood soup, an iconic Thai dish, is a must to savour. Some of the best are served up by street-side vendors.
  7.  Market, market and markets! Thais love shopping as do most tourists and there’s countless options for shopping. The brand-new riverside modern Iconsiam mall and nighttime Asiatique are both riverside and offer good retail therapy. My two favourites are still Chatuchak Weekend Market with its endless stalls and sauna-like covered side alleys. Go local and visit the Siam Rot Fai night market.
  8.  Try a Thai massage on your first day to soothe any jetlag, either by a blind masseuse at Wat Po,
    or in more modern surrounds of Healthland. For a few extra baht, it’s well worth a visit to Oasia Spa on Sukhumvit Rd. For me the ultimate spa in
    Bangkok is Mandarin Oriental’s spa, which comes with a higher price tag, but a totally luxuriating experience.
  9.  Few visitors do this, but a visit to the Scala cinema to catch the latest movie makes for an authentic and modern Thai experience. Soak up the seventies vibe, as you climb the sweeping staircase.
  10.  Jump aboard the train packed with locals for the Wong Wian Yai station to Mahachai market.

If you’re up for a pretty busy day, you could pack in the following: canal cruise, Temple of Dawn (Wat Arun), Grand Palace, Reclining Buddha Temple (Wat Po), Golden Mount, a massage, back to the hotel to freshen up and then sunset drinks at Sky Bar, Sirocco, then head to bustling Chinatown for a bowl of Tom Yum soup.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

You’d certainly capture the best sites in one day, feel like you walked a mini-marathon and burnt some serious calories.

Andrew J Wood

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
The Great Escape - A peaceful weekend in Cape Panwa
Explore rustic Singapore in Pulau Ubin
A Breath of Fresh Air. Oxygenated ride along the pine beach.
mu Space makes history for Asia with successful Blue Origin flight
The Bay and Beach Club
Propose whilst orbiting the moon for a mere $145m
A Canter Around Lanta
Southern Thai charms: Phuket boom spurs European architectural influence in Thailand
Warm waters: Natural hot springs in Phang Nga make for a relaxing day trip away from the island
Blazing Saddles: Riding in Hat Thai Mueang National Park is like stepping back in time
Jamie's Phuket: Reflections on the small pleasures of a family day trip
Mystery surrounds these abandoned buildings in the hills above Kata
The Long Road: Reflections on walking Spain’s historic Camino de Santiago
Take a bow Mai Khao! Northwest Phuket delivers natural charm, serene cycling scenery

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant

 