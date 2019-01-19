THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bangkok haze sweeps into surrounding provinces

BANGKOK: The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned that harmful levels of PM2.5 particles were detected in three other provinces yesterday (Jan 18).

pollutionhealth
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 January 2019, 09:23AM

Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn (centre) takes a look at a dust detector installed at a Green Line station under construction near Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bang Khen district. Mass-transit projects now face strict state controls on emissions of the harmful PM2.5 dust. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn (centre) takes a look at a dust detector installed at a Green Line station under construction near Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bang Khen district. Mass-transit projects now face strict state controls on emissions of the harmful PM2.5 dust. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Chayapol Thitisak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said unsafe concentrations of PM2.5 particles were detected in tambon Song Khanong in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan, Tambon Omnoi of Krathum Baen district and Rama II Rd in Muang District of Samut Sakhon, and Tambon Nakhon Pathom of Muang District in Nakhon Pathom.

In these areas, PM2.5 levels were measured at 54-74 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the “safe” level of 50 µg/m³.

Officials have been deployed to spray water and clamp down on the open burning of farm waste and rubbish in the affected districts.

Open burning is one source of PM2.5 – fine dust particles with a diameter 1/20 the width of a human hair.

Others are emissions from power plants burning fossil fuels and emissions from cars which run on low-grade fuel with a high sulphur content.

PM2.5 is a health hazard as it has been proven to cause damage to the human respiratory system as well as exacerbate a number of other conditions such as cardiovascular disease.

In response to the crisis, academics have urged the government to create more green areas in the city as well as promote public transport and curb open burning.

“To deal with this problem in the long run, the city needs more green areas, as trees and plants can help clean the air… Many green zones in Bangkok are disappearing and being turned into locations for new buildings,” Assoc Prof Sura Phatthanakiat from the Faculty of Environment and Resource Studies at Mahidol University said yesterday in a seminar on the issue organised by Siriraj Hospital.

Jackrit Suthakorn, dean of Mahidol University’s engineering faculty said in the same seminar that the government needs to remain vigilant because open burning in Bangkok and the surrounding areas usually peaks between January and March.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, expressed concern over the long-term impact of the dust particles on children living in affected areas, saying their exposure may lead to several health problems in the long-term, including coronary artery disease.

The department has advised parents to monitor air quality using the mobile app Air4Thai or website www.anamai.moph.go.th 

Wind brought some relief yesterday as PM2.5 levels dropped in greater Bangkok, but pollution lingered in some areas including along the capital's Rama IV Rd.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pollution puts Bangkok on red alert as rain makers deployed
Local residents angered over open sewer stench
Bangkok ninth worst city on Earth for air quality
Health Dept launches official Bangkok air quality index
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Going green in Guadeloupe
Cops raid shady electronic waste plant
Phuket beach smokers to be warned at Surin
Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU
Residents get first look at town devastated by Australia bushfire
Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

 

Phuket community
Police traffic tickets set to go digital

Drunk cyclists? Come on, that can't actually be a thing. What is there, like one? Focus on moto...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

...right,also customs should check every Chinese tourist to make sure none of this sunscreens been s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

I wounder who would be responsible right now if something would happen?...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Well, there is only fool out of the 60 milllion population who thinks, government action against no...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

Not matter of being worried/panic when you live high/dry. A 1.5 year not working Tsunami buoy is no...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Westerners were the #1 tourists. 4 years ago, Thailand made changes to make things less desirable fo...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

Have written it before, finished and scammed+++ Europeans and then it was Chinese next is Indian and...(Read More)

Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

Sun-protection creams, soaps, shampoos during boat trips or during fishing for all professional fish...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

I think my know everything thai, has a very short, or damaged, memory, a very quick search throws th...(Read More)

Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack

Not a good day for the police officers? I bet the two dead guys were not that happy about it either....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant

 