Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months

BANGKOK: The managers of Krystal Club and Emerald Club in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, where a new wave of COVID-19 in the country allegedly began, have been each sentenced to two months in jail without suspension, Metropolitan Police Sub-division 5 commander Pol Maj Gen Sopon Sarapat revealed on Sunday (Apr 11).

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 11 April 2021, 06:20PM

Krystal Club in Thong Lor area is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Screenshot: Google Maps

He said the Bangkok South Kwaeng Court delivered the sentence on Friday after finding them guilty of violating the emergency decree and the Entertainment Place Act of 1978, reports the Bangkok Post.

A police committee is to consider proposing the closure of the venues for five years, if they were found to have opened beyond the time limit, allowed solicitation for prostitution to take place on the premises and operated without a licence, Pol Maj Gen Sopon added.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration earlier ordered pubs, bars and clubs in Bangkok connected with the latest outbreak to close for 14 days.

Eighteen officers at Thong Lor police station, all of them responsible for patrolling public areas, have been infected with COVID-19.

Doctors suspected that while on patrol at these entertainment places the officers, although wearing face masks, might not have worn gloves while performing their duties. They might then have been infected by touching their faces.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has logged 56 infections among its officers and staff, and a further 38 had been ordered to go into isolation, Pol Maj Gen Sopon said.

