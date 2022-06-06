Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

BANGKOK: Thailand’s capital saw an explosion of glamour, gilt, and glitter yesterday (June 5) as the country’s LGBTQ community celebrated their first Pride parade in almost 16 years - but attendees warned true equality was still distant.


By AFP

Monday 6 June 2022, 10:28AM

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community dance during the Pride March in Bangkok yesterday (June 5). Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community dance during the Pride March in Bangkok yesterday (June 5). Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Bangkok’s “Naruemit Pride 2022” - Naruemit means “creation” in Thai - was organised by a coalition of non-governmental groups with the city’s newly ratified governor Chadchart Sittiput also throwing his weight behind it.

Allies and people of all genders, including drag artists, sex workers, feminists and even a few furries - people who are interested in or dress up as animal characters with human personalities - bounded down one of the megalopolis’s main throughways for the first official parade since 2006.

“I feel so happy,” said grinning drag queen Johnnie Phurikorn, who had paired his red lipstick with an exuberant scarlet ruffled dress for his first Pride.

“I feel glad and thankful to have this moment,” the 31-year-old said, but added that his country needed to do more to support LGBTQ individuals.

While the Southeast Asian nation has a highly visible LGBTQ community, many still face major hurdles and discrimination in the conservative Buddhist-majority kingdom.

“I don’t want people to think we are different,” said Maysa Petkam, a competitor in transgender beauty pageant Miss Tiffany Universe.

“We don’t want more rights than other genders, we only want basic rights,” she said, noting how the community still faced daily discrimination.

“I wish same-sex marriage law passes so that there will be laws that protect and decrease gender inequality,” she added, steadying her vertiginous crown as she emphasised her point.

A right to love

Sinea Phuket

For engaged couple Anticha Sangchai and Vorawan Ramwan, the question of marriage equality was particularly pertinent.

The pair in diaphanous white gowns caught the crowd’s attention - and later social media - with their wedding ceremony in the midst of the parade.

“My beloved friends walk together and gave us a special moment in our life,” Anticha told AFP, calling the experience among the crowds an “honour”.

Thailand’s parliament has yet to legalise same-sex marriage, with the Thai cabinet in March pushing back a proposal recognising the unions equally.

“Everyone has the right of raising a family, love and marriage with anyone they love,” Anticha said.

“Why we can’t do that as a human being?”

As the pair headed off with the end of the official parade, the party was not quite over.

A large group congregated under one of the city’s metro stations - partially blocking a major road - and gave an impromptu drag show to songs by Madonna, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

It looked set to continue into the night as the crowd, many hanging over railings and crammed into street corners, screamed each performance as they chanted the lyrics of Perry’s “I kissed a girl and I liked it”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned
Iran spy puts cops on alert
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative
Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong
Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise
Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

DKK talks for the Bangla visiting punters, overall just Phuket visiting bachelor eskader. Totally ig...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Kakka2 you need to get out of bangla road more often. 100 pct face coverage outside the drinking are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Good piece. Interesting comments on the psychological barriers in place and how people want / need ...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

sure was a dolphin? could it be a shark..or a barracuda..lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Great Opinion! Info gaps, lack of essential info, not standard use of english ( beside thai), still...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Kurt No such thing like one country one rule. Apart from that.Sitting on the beach drinking cheap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Lean On Me Live Fest

 