PHUKET: Bangkok Airways will resume its Samui-Phuket, Phuket-Hat Yai, Phuket-Utapao (Pattaya) flights, starting this Sunday (Oct 25).

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 12:16PM

The Phuket-Samui flights will resume on Sunday (Oct 25) and the Phuket-Pattaya flights will resume next Tuesday (Oct 27). Image: Bangkok Airways

The schedule for the relaunched flights. Image: Bangkok Airways

The flights will be operated with the highest preventive measures and standards, said a release issued today (Oct 23) announcing the relaunch of the popular services.

The service between Phuket-Samui will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays by an ATR72 aircraft. 

Flight PG250 will depart Phuket International Airport at 12.20pm and arrive at Samui Airport at 1:15pm.

The return flight, PG259, will departs Samui Airport at 10:10am and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 11:10am.

The daily service between Phuket-Hat Yai will be operated by an ATR72 aircraft. The outbound flight, PG290, departs Phuket International Airport at 8:40am and arrive at Hat Yai International Airport at 9:45am. The return flight, PG295, will depart Hat Yai International Airport at 10:25am and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 11:30am.

The service between Phuket-Utapao, providing direct flight access between Phuket and Pattaya, will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by an ATR72 aircraft, starting next Tuesday (Oct 27).

The outbound flight, PG288, will depart Phuket International Airport at 12:10pm and arrive at Utapao International Airport at 1:50pm. The return flight, PG285, will depart Utapao International Airport at 2:20pm and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 4pm.

