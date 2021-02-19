Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai flights

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways has announced the resumption of its Phuket – Hat Yai (roundtrip) flights, starting Mar 28.

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 February 2021, 10:15AM

News of the return of the service came in a release by the airline yesterday (Feb 18), along with the announcement of the delay of planned new routes Bangkok – Khon Kaen (roundtrip) and Bangkok – Hat Yai (roundtrip) until next year.

The daily service between Phuket – Hat Yai will see outbound flight PG298 depart Phuket International Airport at 9am and arrive at Hat Yai Airport at 10am. The return flight, PG299, will depart Hat Yai Airport at 10:35am and land in Phuket at 11:35am.

The resumed service between Phuket – Hat Yai (roundtrip) will bring the total number of domestic routes served by Bangkok Airways to nine.

Bangkok Airways yesterday confirmed that the eight routes currently in service, or to be launched this year, operating out of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok were:

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi (roundtrip)

*(March 1-27, flights will be available on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)

**(Mar 28 – April 18, flights will be available everyday)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai (roundtrip) Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Hat Yai (roundtrip) *(Starting Mar 28)

Flights between Phuket – U-Tapao (Pattaya) and flights between Phuket – Samui still remain temporarily suspended until further notice, the statement noted.