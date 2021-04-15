Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways has announced the temporary closure of its ticketing offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, effective from tomorrow (Apr 16) through to Apr 25.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 11:55AM

Photo: Bangkok Airways

The news was announced through a statement issued today (Apr 15).

“Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 and the fact that it is expected to intensify further, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited would like to announce the temporarily closure of its ticketing offices in Bangkok (headquarter), including ticketing offices in Chiang Mai and Phuket from 16-25 April 2021,” the statement read.

However, passengers can still reach Bangkok Airways by calling the Call Center 1771 and 02-270-6699 (8am-8pm), by email at reservation@bangkokair.com and by PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN, the statement added.

“Moreover, office-based employees will be, for the time being, under a ‘Work-from-home’ policy, except for front-line employees such as ground passenger services, in-flight passenger services, aircraft maintenance engineers as well as those whose tasks are required in our operating systems, will strictly follow the company’s precautionary and prevention protocols,” the airline announced.

“Those employees will be required to wear surgical face masks, gloves, face shields and are requested to wash their hands frequently as well as limit their travels to high risk areas,” it added.

“The airline is committed to prioritize the health and safety of our passengers and staff. The company will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against the COVID-19 as guided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT),” the statement concluded.