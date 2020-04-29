Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangkok Airways restarts Samui flights

Bangkok Airways restarts Samui flights

BANGKOK: Bangkok Airways will resume domestic flight operations from May 15 starting with a twice-daily service between Bangkok and Samui to serve mainly travellers who remain stranded on Samui and neighbouring islands.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransport
By TTR Weekly

Wednesday 29 April 2020, 10:19AM

Bangkok Airways will restart flights between Bangkok and Samui on May 15. Photo: via TTR Weekly

Bangkok Airways will restart flights between Bangkok and Samui on May 15. Photo: via TTR Weekly

Tourists stranded on Samui need to transfer to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to connect with repatriation flights organised by various governments, reports TTR Weekly.

Flight procedures on the Samui run will strictly comply with safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Health and safety measures that the CAAT set out for all airlines offering domestic services include seat distancing onboard, a ban on inflight food and beverage service.

All crew members will wear masks, protective eye gear and gloves when on duty. Passengers must wear protective masks in the airport, during boarding and on the flight. Other measures include health screening and body temperature scans for both airport staff, crew and passengers.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Samui Airport will be open from 8am to 7pm daily from May 15. The airline’s two airports in Sukhothai and Trat remain closed.

Other domestic routes should reopen in early June, while the management says it will resume international flights from Oct 25. However, the actual routes and frequencies will depend on how Europe’s outbound travel market recovers. Europe is the main source of passengers during the winter timetable Oct 25 to Mar 31.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One dead, three injured after car hits power pole, likely racing home to beat curfew
Health Ministry issues guidelines for beauty clinics, massage spas
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Poor resident tries to return B1k gift left in food-relief parcel
BOT starts offering soft loans totaling B24.2bn
Cabinet keeps May holidays
PM issues plea for ‘patience’
Patong beach restaurant owner, 63, Phuket’s second COVID-19 victim
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lockdown continues, for now? Bangkok talks reopening! || April 28
’Royal Kitchen’ cooking up 34,000 free meals for Phuket’s COVID-afflicted
Moody’s Investors Service Gives Thailand Stable Outlook
B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people
Phuket turtle nest under inspection after 76 eggs fail to produce younglings
France, Spain to announce lockdown exit plan as Aussies hit waves

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Keeping Bangla Road lockeddown is good. I not see it as a quarantine. Hardly any person lives at Ban...(Read More)

Soi Dog distributes relief supplies to Myanmar workers affected by COVID-19

There are foreign worker camps near my home Soi 43 (Soi Anusom Chalong.Very filthy. I think a dog sh...(Read More)

Cabinet keeps May holidays

And you Ms Narumon and all PM, should stay at work to this crisis are over. ...(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

I don't understand why you would open resturants, but not allow alcohol to be sold? I can't ...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ lifted, apart from five key areas

Open some beaches. position beach chairs at social distance. Lift the alcohol sales ban, or when al...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

@ mirthpro New Governor ? It's still the same Governor....(Read More)

PM issues plea for ‘patience’

'It is all good, I share you pain'. Really? I don't believe it. How much more 'flat&...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

So ans "assistant professor" of a local college is ordering we all "must download ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

GerryT81, if you don't agree with Kurt, why not tell us why...(Read More)

If Cabinet approves, Phuket’s ‘Tambon Lockdown’ to ease

Bang-Tao is about 8 k long, covering a huge area . The cluster is located in the south - seems us B...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video

 