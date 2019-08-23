Bangkok Airways launches new passenger lounges at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways has introduced its new passenger lounges at Phuket International Airport, offering comfort and convenient for Bangkok Airways’s passengers while waiting for their flights.

tourismtransport

By Press Release

Saturday 24 August 2019, 10:00AM

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges are located near gate 4 on the 2nd floor of Domestic Departure Terminal.

The new lounges have a total of 134sqm in size. The Boutique Lounge, for economy class passengers, can accommodate up to 40 persons, while the Blue Ribbon Club Lounge, for business class passengers and FlyerBonus Premier Members, can accommodate up to 20 passengers.

Passengers of Bangkok Airways can now enjoy these brand new lounges where they can treat themselves to a multitude of complimentary snacks and various choices of hot or cold drinks, magazines, newspaper and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

Opening hours of the lounges are from 4.30am-10pm every day.