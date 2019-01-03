PHUKET: Bangkok Airways, which owns and operates Samui International Airport, has cancelled all flights to and from Samui tomorrow (Jan 4) for safety reasons as tropical storm Pabuk makes landfall in Chumphon and Surat Thani on the Gulf of Thailand today.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 January 2019, 05:01PM

Bangkok Airways announced the mass cancellations on its website at 3:30pm today (Jan 3). Image: Facebook / screengrab

Bangkok Airways announced the mass cancellations on its website at 3:30pm today.

“Bangkok Airways is on high alert and closely monitoring the weather situation following the weather warning announcement by Thai Meteorological Department on tropical storm Pabuk moving towards southern region of Thailand during 4-5 January 2019 which causes widespread rainfalls and torrential downpours,” said the announcement.

“After assessing the current weather condition at potentially affected areas, Bangkok Airways announces cancellation of all flights to and from Samui Airport, Surathani on 4th January 2019 for safety reasons,” it added.

“Passengers who have been affected by the flight cancellations on 4th January 2019 may rebook their flights without fees and charges. Passengers are advised to contact the airline's Call Center at 1771 or Assistance Center number at 02-270-6698 (24 hours) for reservation assistance and flight status updates,” the statement advised.

Meanwhile, Thai Lion Air has instead added more flights between Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok and Surat Thani “due to tropical storm Pabuk”.

“Following the weather warning announcement by Thai Meteorological Department on tropical storm Pabuk. Thai Lion Air adds more flight from Don Mueang –Surat Thani Flight SL 7746 Time 19.15 -20.25 and Surat Thani - Don Mueang Flight SL 7747 Time 21.10-22.20 on January 3, 2019,” Thai Lion Air announced on its Facebook page today. (See post here.)

“Moreover, Thai Lion Air has no changes or cancel flight in any destination. We are closely monitoring the weather situation. Please update the situation via Facebook: Thai Lion Air or more information please contact our Call Center at +66 2 529 9999,” the post read.

Thai Airways International (THAI) has yet to announce any changes to its flight schedule to or from Samui or Surat Thani.

However, the Thai national carrier posted on its Facebook page in Thai language this afternoon, “THAI Airways passengers should check flight status of Bangkok-Krabi and Bangkok-Phuket flights following the weather warning of Pabuk storm during Jan 3-5.

“Thai airways will announce as soon as possible if there is any impact on any flights,” THAI Airways assured.

“For those passengers who have booked to travel on those flights between 3-5 January 2019, before travelling please check the flight schedule on the website. www.thaiairways.com and THAI Contact Center Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hrs.),” the post advised. (See post here.)

Of note, Koh Samui, already one of Thailand’s most popular resort islands, for two decades was served exclusively by Bangkok Airways, a private airline that owns the island’s only airport.

Thai Airways International (THAI) launched twice-daily flights between Bangkok and Samui, targeting European tourists making stopovers in the capital, in February, 2008.

However, THAI must pay Bangkok Airways for the use of its airport and ground services in order to gain access to the island.