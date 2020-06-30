BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights

Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights

BANGKOK, Bangkok Airways resumes two additional domestic flights from July 1, to Phuket from Bangkok and Samui.

tourismtransport
By TTR Weekly

Tuesday 30 June 2020, 10:27AM

Image: Bangkok Airways

Image: Bangkok Airways

The new service from Bangkok to Phuket will use an Airbus A319 aircraft will depart Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10am and arrive in Phuket at 11:25am. The return flight will depart Phuket at 12:15pm and arrive in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1:45pm, reports TTR Weekly.

From Samui the flight to  Phuket, using an ATR72-600 aircraft, will depart at 11:55am and arrive in Phuket at 12:55pm. The return flight will depart Phuket at 1:30pm and arrive in Samui at 2:25pm.

Bangkok Airways flights to Chiang Mai in North Thailand will reduce to a single daily service from July 1 to Oct 24. Using an Airbus A319 aircraft, the flight will depart Bangkok at 2:40pm and arrive in Chiang Mai at 4pm. The return flight will depart from Chiang Mai at 4:50pm  and will arrive in Bangkok at 6:15pm.

The airline resumed services from Bangkok to Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Lampang last month.

