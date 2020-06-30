The new service from Bangkok to Phuket will use an Airbus A319 aircraft will depart Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10am and arrive in Phuket at 11:25am. The return flight will depart Phuket at 12:15pm and arrive in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1:45pm, reports TTR Weekly.
From Samui the flight to Phuket, using an ATR72-600 aircraft, will depart at 11:55am and arrive in Phuket at 12:55pm. The return flight will depart Phuket at 1:30pm and arrive in Samui at 2:25pm.
Bangkok Airways flights to Chiang Mai in North Thailand will reduce to a single daily service from July 1 to Oct 24. Using an Airbus A319 aircraft, the flight will depart Bangkok at 2:40pm and arrive in Chiang Mai at 4pm. The return flight will depart from Chiang Mai at 4:50pm and will arrive in Bangkok at 6:15pm.
The airline resumed services from Bangkok to Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai and Lampang last month.
