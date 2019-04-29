THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BANG WAD A THON

Start From: Sunday 26 May 2019, 07:00AM to Sunday 26 May 2019, 12:00PM

Community Ride / Scoot / Walk A Thon at Bang Wad Dam. Minimum donation of 200 baht per person. Snacks and Drinks available for purchase. Sausage sizzle. All proceeds to benefit RIDE 4 KIDS V3.0

Person : Donna Toon
Address : Bang Wad Dam
Website :
http://www.ride4kids.co

 

