BANG WAD A THON

Community Ride / Scoot / Walk A Thon at Bang Wad Dam. Minimum donation of 200 baht per person. Snacks and Drinks available for purchase. Sausage sizzle. All proceeds to benefit RIDE 4 KIDS V3.0
Start From: Sunday 26 May 2019, 07:00AM to Sunday 26 May 2019, 12:00PM
Person :
|Donna Toon
Address :
|Bang Wad Dam
