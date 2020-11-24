Bang Tao community to hold Celebration of Life event to remember Phuket expat Jason Ellet

Kata Rocks
PHUKET: The Bang Tao community will hold a Celebration of Life for popular local expat local expat Jason Ellet, who passed away on Friday (Nov 20).


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 10:19AM

A Celebration of Life will be held on Bang Tao Beach this Sunday (Nov 29) to remember popular local expat Jason Ellet.

“Jason was a very well known guy on Bang Tao Beach for 10 years. Hundreds of local expats and Thais knew him,” explained friend John Mckimm.

Jason’s remains will be cremated at Cherng Talay temple at 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov 25).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Bang Tao Beach on Sunday (No 29).

“Please join us in celebrating the life and times of Jason Ellett at Freedom Beach Bar on Sunday 29th November at 3pm. We’ll be BBQ’ing and remembering a friend that will be greatly missed by us all,” said fellow friend Jonathan Sykes.

For more details of the event, visit https://fb.me/e/3SkZnmbcx

