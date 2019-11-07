Bang Tao Beach vendors suspect arson as stalls torched

PHUKET: Two women who operate a stalls at Bang Tao Beach – one selling “roti”, the famed flattened Thai Muslim pancake, from a sidecar cart on the beach; the other selling fruit – suspect their stalls were destroyed by fire on purpose.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 November 2019, 04:16PM

Ms Srithong points the scorched coconuts, all that remains of her fruit stall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Where the old gas tank would have been if someone did not remove it before the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the two stalls. photo: Cherng Talay Police

The vendors – Srithong Saenkham, 59, and Laila Samran, 60, both Phuket natives – beloeve their stalls were set on fire on purpose. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The women – Srithong Saenkham, 59, and Laila Samran, 60, both Phuket natives – reported the suspected arson to Capt Warawut Saensob at Cherng Talay Police Station yesterday (Nov 6).

The ladies reported that they turned at at the beach on Tuesday morning (Nov 5) to find that Ms Srithong’s fruit stall had been burnt to the ground and that Ms Laila’s roti sidecar, which was close next to Ms Saithong’s fruit stall, had been gutted by fire.

Ms Srithong explained that she arrived at the beach from the market on Tuesday morning to find her stall reduced to ashes, and reported the incident to police by calling 191.

Ms Laila explained to police that a 15kg gas tank that was chained to the sidecar cart was missing.

She said she believed that whoever started the fire had removed the gas tank it first – cutting the chain in order to do so – to avoid any explosion from the fire and to avoid setting any other stalls on fire and to avoid frightening tourists staying in hotels nearby.

“The culprit must be a local person,” Ms Laila said.

Ms Srithong told police that the cost of damage to her stall, including her scorched coconuts, was around B80,000.

Capt Warawut inspected the scene of the fire. He found a burned lifejacket under a pine tree near ashes of the stall, which he collected as evidence.

Capt Warawut’s investigation into the suspected arson continues.