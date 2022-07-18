Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet

Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet

RUNNING: The 2022 Bang Tao Beach Run took place yesterday (July 17) as part of an ongoing project by authorities to help stimulate the local economy and revitalise tourism.

Running
By The Phuket News

Monday 18 July 2022, 03:21PM

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

Photo: Sports Association of Phuket

« »

The President of the Phuket Sports Association Thammawat Wongchareonyot presided over the opening ceremony and started the race at around 7am in cool, breezy conditions.

Mr Thammawat was joined by Warin Khaothong, Secretary General of the Association, at the race inaguration.

Both officials handed out awards and prizes at the end of the race to competitors who took part in a 5km Fun Run and a 10km Mini Marathon. Additionally, all participants received a commemorative medal and a T-shirt from the occasion.

Brightview Center

Participants were classified based on age across three categories: 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old and 50 years and over. All age classifications covered both male and female runners.
The race was planned by the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in cooperation with the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office as part of an ongoing project to help local communities still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its detrimental impact on tourist numbers visiting the island.

The project is also focused on promoting the merits of good health of local citizens by encouraging more to exercise.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cameron Smith sees off McIlroy to win British Open after stunning surge
Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open
Turkish delight for Thai youth sailor
SAT partners with US Sports Academy to train coaches
Rawai to host Woodball competition
Spartan Thailand attracts bumper field
Two-week school athletics competition hailed as a success
Cricket Sixes with a difference hits the Blue Tree Oval
Charles’ Championship back on track
Thai spikers lose to Turkey in FIVB quarter-finals
Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
Great start for Ten Hag as United thump Liverpool 4-0
St Andrews offers iconic setting as stellar field gathers for historic Open
ONE Championship to host Muay Thai qualifiers
Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

 

Phuket community
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

Now we have 2 collapsed walls. This one and the one at Kata Hill, Patak Road (Almost 2 years now wai...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

Why not prepare/repositioning immidiately NOW 2 Thai Tsunami buoys? It all starts there. Drill show ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

For sure Koh Phangan at least a few days during each 28 days full moon cicle ignores the so much by ...(Read More)

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

why they simply dont they ask Andrew Mc Gregor marshal how it does stay protected and surely he migh...(Read More)

Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

oh elicopter crash? that why the burmese fighter jet could come in without worry..LOL.. great to kno...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

must have been build from professional company and i'm sure the bidding of this job was done ver...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

please change red and yellow flags for red and green or red and blue.. this is just ridiculous ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

if your breakfast Covid _must_ be brought fresh from India.. then... perfetto...(Read More)

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

Found at south end Patong beach, near bridge? Poor dolphin, at outlet of pure untreated contaminated...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

Yes look for a leap in Covid cases in 10 days and just where O where does all the excrement go? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 