Bang Tao Beach Run helps local community get back on its feet

RUNNING: The 2022 Bang Tao Beach Run took place yesterday (July 17) as part of an ongoing project by authorities to help stimulate the local economy and revitalise tourism.

Running

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 July 2022, 03:21PM

The President of the Phuket Sports Association Thammawat Wongchareonyot presided over the opening ceremony and started the race at around 7am in cool, breezy conditions.

Mr Thammawat was joined by Warin Khaothong, Secretary General of the Association, at the race inaguration.

Both officials handed out awards and prizes at the end of the race to competitors who took part in a 5km Fun Run and a 10km Mini Marathon. Additionally, all participants received a commemorative medal and a T-shirt from the occasion.

Participants were classified based on age across three categories: 30-39 years old, 40-49 years old and 50 years and over. All age classifications covered both male and female runners.

The race was planned by the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in cooperation with the Phuket Provincial Tourism and Sports Office as part of an ongoing project to help local communities still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its detrimental impact on tourist numbers visiting the island.

The project is also focused on promoting the merits of good health of local citizens by encouraging more to exercise.