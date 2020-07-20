Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief MaAnn Samran today (July 20) warned people not to visit Bang Tao Beach amid fears people may be injured by broken glass among the slew of trash and debris that washed up onto the beach over the weekend.

environmentpollutiontourismmarine
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 20 July 2020, 04:54PM

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Environment officials, local residents and airport staff joined together to clear trash from Nai Yang Beach today. Photo: AoT Phuket

Sirinath National Park chief Natthawat Nuisriram today praised the efforts of volunteers and local residents who just turn up and help to clear the beaches of trash during the southwest monsoon months. Photo: Bernie Tebb

Sirinath National Park chief Natthawat Nuisriram today praised the efforts of volunteers and local residents who just turn up and help to clear the beaches of trash during the southwest monsoon months. Photo: Bernie Tebb

« »

“Please do not go to Bang Tao Beach right now. There is too much trash. Please go to Surin Beach instead,” Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News today..

“Tomorrow Cherng Talay OrBorTor officers will join about 30 Russian expats to conduct a mass cleanup along the beach starting at 9am and continuing until midday,” he added.

The slew of trash, including plastic, glass fragments, branches and damaged fishing equipment, lies all along the beach, pushed onto the sand by the current strong southwest monsoon weather.

“Trash always washes up on our shores at this time of year,” Sirinath National Park chief Natthawat Nuisriram told The Phuket News today.

“The trash comes from the ocean, but a lot of it is waste that is thrown into the canals by local residents. The canals flow into the sea, and that trash just ends up on our beaches,” he added.

“I keep asking local officials to help prevent this problem, and I am always asking local communities to help keep trash out of the canals,” Chief Natthawat said.

Officers have already been tasked with clearing up the trash and debris that has washed ashore inside the park area, he added, while praising the efforts of volunteers and local residents who just turn up and help to clear the beach of trash during the southwest monsoon months.

“Thank you to all the people – Thai and foreign – who help by clearing trash from the beaches. The beaches belong to everyone. No single agency can keep the beaches clean alone. It is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Chief Natthawat invited any persons wanting to join park officers during the regular cleanups.

“People wanting to join our beach cleanups can just contact our office and tell the officers that they want to help,” he said.

“If need be, people can call me directly on 081-9685725,” Chief Natthawat said.

Meanwhile, scores of officials, airport employees and local residents joined together to clear the Nai Yang Beach of trash debris today.

The cleanup, led by Wattanapong Suksai, Director of the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Natural resources and Environment (MNRE), began at 9am.

Joining the cleanup were MNRE officers along with staff and other employees from Phuket International Airport nearby, led by Kriengkai Chanasuk, head of Phuket airport’s Safety Division.

Additonal reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand protests call on PM to resign! Gang rampage? || July 17
Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address
Years before Thailand sees 40mn tourists again: BoT
Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’
CCSA considers sixth phase of COVID easing to allow foreigners and migrant workers in
Hotels warned against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Kurt: It is same like you come to Thailand. Must have a accommodation booking or family/friends pl...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Just a gentle reminder of the sensitive nature of the topic at hand here. Please be mindful with you...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

...Talks are easy, everything mentioned in this article is known by everybody. Thailand need suffici...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Mr. Kurt, why Munich?? ...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

We ARE country wise in a 'water stress' situation already long time. HII should suggest Wate...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

The last thing we need here, is more white glass box buildings. Is there only one architect in Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Kurt,why you ask ? You want to congratulate him in person ? Sorry,but your current status as a retir...(Read More)

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

Global history shows that student protests, when not respected and listen too, are the hinge for rap...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Oh dear Rorri,don't you have anything better to do than playing police man on policy rules ? Get...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Wolfgang0815. There are in normal times daily plane loads of asian people visiting Schengen countr...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 