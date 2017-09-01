PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Department have announced that the new Bang Khu Underpass will be closed to all traffic from 9am until to midday tomorrow (Sept 2) while essential works are carried out.

Friday 1 September 2017, 05:36PM

The underpass will officially open in October. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Phuket Highways Department Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii told The Phuket News today (Sept 1), “The reason for the closure is that electronic traffic signals are being installed. This part of construction process.

“The underpass has not yet been officially opened, but construction will be finished in October. We are now at the 90% mark,” he said.

“Please bare with us, it will only be another month and then the Bang Khu Underpass will officially open,” Chief Papiwetwoottisak added.