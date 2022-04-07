tengoku
Banaszek claims Tour of Thailand title

CYCLING: Alan Banaszek of HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski was crowned champion of the Tour of Thailand 2022 in Mukdahan yesterday (Apr 6).

Cycling
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 April 2022, 12:30PM

Alan Banaszek celebrates winning the 2022 Tour of Thailand in Mukdahan. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Polish rider came in 11th place in the 165.30km sixth and final stage starting in Nakhon Phanom but the result was enough for him to claim the overall title with a total time of 21:27.52 hours, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Pole, who won the second stage, received the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Japan’s Yuma Koishi of Team Ukyo was second overall, 18 seconds behind Banaszek while Dutchman Raymond Kreder, also of Team Ukyo, was third.

Nathan Earle of Team Ukyo won the final stage with a time of 3:40.10, followed by Midey Valentin Fabien Rene of Roojai Cycling Team (+2 minutes) and Metkel Eyob of Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (+2m) in second and third places respectively.

Malaysia’s Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team won the team general classification with a time of 64:25.53. They were also the best Asean team.

HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski were second overall (64:26.10) and Australia’s St George Continental Cycling Team third (64:27.10).

Thailand Continental Cycling Team and Thailand National Team were 12th and 13th respectively in the 18-team standings.

Patompob Phonarjthan, of Thailand National Team, showed his strength by taking two intermediate sprints (IS 1&2) during the sixth stage. He was also named the most combative cyclist of the final stage.

Thai rider Nattaphol Chamchat was the country’s only stage winner with his success in the fifth.

Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association, said he was satisfied with the local competitors’ overall performance.

“Their overall results were good as the competition was tough,” he said.

The national team cyclists will now join the training camp to prepare for the SEA Games in Vietnam next month.

“We can’t underestimate any team at the SEA Games,” Decha said.

Meanwhile, the three-day women’s Tour of Thailand will begin tomorrow in Mukdahan.

