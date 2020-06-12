Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

BANGKOK: State officials will be prohibited from travelling abroad this year in order to promote domestic meetings and incentives and strengthen consumption at home, says Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

COVID-19healthtourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 12 June 2020, 09:54AM

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mr Anutin, also the public health minister, said every ministry will scrap overseas meetings and seminars and make supporting the domestic economy a priority, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We will definitely not approve such trips abroad, but rather encourage officials countrywide to take interprovincial or inter-regional trips within the country,” he said.

For the private sector, the government already rolled out tax measures for Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions). Perks include a two-times tax deduction for corporate seminar expenses and a B20,000 voucher for domestic meetings.

Mr Anutin said the Public Health Ministry is working with the Tourism and Sports Ministry in drafting a rule to create “travel bubbles” with other countries that have successfully contained the coronavirus.

Many nations have contacted Thailand asking for a bilateral agreement to let visitors travel back-and-forth without requiring a 14-day quarantine.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is to present the proposal on travel bubbles to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at today’s meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“The idea of pairing Thailand to potential countries has been discussed with New Zealand’s ambassador to Thailand,” Mr Anutin said.

Thanyapura Health 360

Thailand on Thursday reported zero new cases within the country for a 15th day in a row, as all the new cases were found in state quarantine.

Mr Anutin said Thailand’s impressive performance in managing the outbreak will boost the country’s reputation and create more opportunity to attract future Mice travellers.

The minister said he plans to submit a proposal to the CCSA today to consider allowing domestic flights to resume at Phuket airport as soon as possible.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Kreingkai Chongcharoen, director-general of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said the BMA has talked with operators such as hotels and convention centres about safety and hygiene procedures that must be followed to host Mice events.

The BMA will provide a complete screening process to prevent exposure to the virus and gain the confidence of Mice travellers.

“Every district in Bangkok is now ready and fully prepared to host new Mice events that ensure the safety of participants and help drive the overall economy,” Mr Kreingkai said.

Bangkok has been decorated as a Mice City along with Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Khon Kaen and Phuket. Songkhla and Nakhon Ratchasima are to be added this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 June 2020 - 14:01:44 

Thai Officials have to fly THAI. And THAI just announced not to start flying before 01 August. THAI is afraid that their aircrafts, leased/owned, could be impounded abroad. ( it happend before at Munich) .Seen THAI policy not returning unused ticket payments, not believe many people will even think about booking/paying a THAI ticket as long ticket refunds are not done.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Confirmed: Phuket airport to open
PM agrees to lift night curfew
COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 12
Navy rescues two fishermen after Phuket storm swamps longtail boats, search continues for four more
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors
Property in Phuket awaits slow recovery
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases in Thailand today! New university hospital for Phuket! || June 11
Help Phuket Today steps up efforts for people in need
Phuket tourism players ramp up domestic tourism push
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 11
Phuket officers receive PPE personal donation from Royal Thai Police chief
Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket
Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars
PSU moves forward with new Phuket hospital, clinic to open in October

 

Phuket community
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

@Kurt No one says you have to eat with your mask on ! Any common sense left ?...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

Nice one Kurt. Who you are trying to fool K/H1 ?...(Read More)

Confirmed: Phuket airport to open

Great news....(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Kurt, you need to lighten up. Everyday you are just putting Thai police, government and other offici...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

Most hotels are closed anyway and hotels pre lockdown were only serving guests so by definition smal...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

B120bn +B106bn = B280bn , he must have been top of his class. With zero help from them and their 3% ...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

@charles, perhaps the hotels 'kick back' safety quality is better than that of bars? It all...(Read More)

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

Thai Officials have to fly THAI. And THAI just announced not to start flying before 01 August. THAI ...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

That's what happens when they only focus on one industry and over-develop. Isn't Phuket supp...(Read More)

Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

Going on with face masks proves that Provincial Hall believes that Phuket is not Covid-19 virus free...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 