FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bali shuts airport after volcanic eruption

INDONESIA: Bali closed its international airport following a volcanic eruption on the Indonesian resort island that sent thick smoke and ash billowing 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) into the air, an official said today (June 29).

tourismtransportSafetyAFP

Friday 29 June 2018, 09:27AM

This handout picture taken on Jun 29, 2018 and released by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the accident mitigation agency, shows Mount Agung erupting in eastern Bali. Photo: AFP / Handout / BNPB

This handout picture taken on Jun 29, 2018 and released by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the accident mitigation agency, shows Mount Agung erupting in eastern Bali. Photo: AFP / Handout / BNPB

Ngurah Rai airport was due to be closed from 3am (1900 GMT) to at least 7pm tonight after a pilot report detected volcanic ash as high as 23,000 feet following Mount Agung’s eruption yesterday.

“Based on the meteorology agency prediction, the volcanic ash will reach the airport on Friday morning,” airport spokesman Yanus Suprayogi said in a statement, adding that a possible extension of the airport closure after 7pm would be reviewed.

The eruption of Mount Agung in eastern Bali on Thursday has triggered at least 48 flight cancellations including those operated by Malaysia-based AirAsia and Australia's JetStar.

The disruption has affected more than 8,000 passengers.

Ash is dangerous for planes as it makes runways slippery and can be sucked into their engines.

Despite the eruption the volcano's status has not been raised by Indonesia's volcanology agency and remained at alert level, while the Volcano Observatory Notice For Aviation has issued an orange level warning.

QSI International School Phuket

Mount Agung rumbled back to life last year and has been erupting periodically since.

The volcano’s eruption threat reared its head again in November, sparking travel chaos and pounding Bali's lucrative tourism industry and its wider economy.

There is a four-kilometre (2.5 mile) no-go zone around Agung’s peak.

Agung’s last major eruption in 1963 killed around 1,600 people.

Indonesia is the world’s most active volcanic region and lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activities.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Window dressing
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket Governor faces Chinese envoys over tourist safety, lifeguards
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Chinese envoys call for Phuket to have trained, experienced lifeguards
Smoke on plane from overheated phone forces Phuket landing
Phuket truck, van head-on crash leaves eight injured
Tour speedboat catches fire from crewman’s cigarette
Phuket airport puts on show of readiness ahead of Songkran
Phuket Historical Park readies to host traditional Songkran celebrations
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
Phuket needs better roads, Governor tells national commission
ITB tells Phuket to ‘fix problems’
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta

 