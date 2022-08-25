Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bali bomb survivors fume after attacker’s term cut

Bali bomb survivors fume after attacker’s term cut

SURABAYA: Almost two decades after the Bali bombings left Thiolina Ferawati Marpaung with permanent eye injuries, news that one of the masterminds could be released early has caused fresh trauma.

deathcrimeviolence
By AFP

Thursday 25 August 2022, 04:03PM

In this file photo taken on June 21, 2012, a police commando handcuffs convicted Islamic extremist Umar Patek (centre) after a Jakarta court sentenced him to 20 years in jail for acts of terror related to the 2002 Bali bombings. Photo: AFP

In this file photo taken on June 21, 2012, a police commando handcuffs convicted Islamic extremist Umar Patek (centre) after a Jakarta court sentenced him to 20 years in jail for acts of terror related to the 2002 Bali bombings. Photo: AFP

Indonesia’s latest reduction to Umar Patek’s prison sentence - revealed last week by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and confirmed by AFP - means the bomber could be released on parole before the island marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks in October.

That is a galling prospect for survivors of the attack, which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

“It is not that I don’t respect other people’s rights, but he has hurt the survivors and families with his evil and inhumane acts,” Marpaung told AFP by phone from Denpasar, the resort island’s biggest city.

The smell of smoke triggers vivid memories of the blasts that sent shards of broken glass tearing into her eyes, Marpaung said.

Patek - a member of an Al Qaeda-affiliated group who was captured in the same Pakistani town where Osama bin Laden was killed - should be kept locked up, she said.

“Please let him serve what he deserves as a terror convict, not like a chicken thief whom we can easily forgive,” the 47-year-old said.

But Indonesia says Patek is giving up his extremist beliefs after completing a deradicalisation programme.

He was granted a sentence reduction on Aug 17 because he had served two-thirds of his 20-year prison term and shown progress towards reform, said Teguh Wibowo, spokesperson of the Law and Human Rights Ministry office in East Java.

“He has dutifully undergone a deradicalisation programme and behaves well in the prison,” Wibowo said, referring to Indonesia’s rehabilitation scheme to make terror convicts abandon extremism and pledge loyalty to the state.

The attacks on a nightclub and bar were the deadliest in Indonesian history and led to a crackdown on extremism in the country, which has the largest Muslim population in the world.

Tied side-by-side to wooden posts on a small prison island, the attackers were executed by firing squad in 2008 after a years-long probe.

Contempt’

Patek was found to have made the bombs used in the assault on Bali, a Hindu island popular with foreign tourists.

He was captured with a US$1 million (B36mn) bounty on his head after nearly a decade on the run.

Prosecutors only sought a life sentence for the 52-year-old on a charge of premeditated murder because he showed remorse during his 2012 trial.

Any release from prison must be approved by Indonesia’s Ministry of Justice.

For survivors of the attack the thought of him leaving prison and living a normal life is difficult to bear.

“Deep down in my heart, I cannot accept it but I am trying to,” said Chusnul Chotimah, another survivor who suffered severe burns that have left scars across her face and body.

Australia has also been angered by the news of Patek’s sentence reduction.

The country lost 88 of its citizens in the attacks, the most of any of the 21 countries whose nationals were killed.

Albanese said he had nothing but “contempt” and disgust for Patek’s actions, saying his early release would only renew distress and trauma for the victims’ grieving families.

But Chotimah met with Patek’s relatives and said she learned they had also suffered from the tragedy he helped to commit.

The 52-year-old is trying to make peace with what happened to her, despite the news of Patek’s potential release before the anniversary of the day that changed her life.

“The longer I keep the grudge, the more aching my heart is,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Robinson Thalang finally opens its doors for business
Accused landlord denies sexual assualt charges
Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill
Power outage to affect area in Cherng Talay
Small hotels continue plea for help to re-open
Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike
Hong Konger ‘kidnapped’ in Thailand by SE Asia scam ring pleads for help
Castration bill makes the cut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surfers from across Southeast Asia converged on Kata Beach || August 24
Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM
Instant noodle prices to rise tomorrow
Water supply outages to affect Koh Kaew, Rassada
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
Power outage affect Wat Manik area
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’

 

Phuket community
Anyone Can Drown. No one should.

"can't swim" is the problem...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

Well said @Kamala Pete...(Read More)

Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill

How can people feel safe when the Andaman early warning alarms don't work and beach alarms can&#...(Read More)

Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill

I live 1 kilometer from FantaSea and heard no warnings or alarms. I guess the authorities must think...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

Us "farangs" have chosen to live in this country for a variety of reasons. That being said...(Read More)

Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill

From where we live in Kamala the warning siren cannot be heard - especially if there is traffic nois...(Read More)

TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half

Amazing, TAT's belly gazing. Not a single word about situations in countries were the dreamed nu...(Read More)

Anyone Can Drown. No one should.

Lets hope Government Officialdom reads: " Anyone can drown. No one should". Solution is si...(Read More)

Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike

Stabbing and causing injuries to someone in broad daylight is not something a 9 year old girl or any...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

In the 30 years I have lived here there has never been a competent federal government, not even once...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket

 