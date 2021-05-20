The Phuket News
PHUKET: Pornthep Channarong, the corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who was drunk off-duty when he shot 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach on Bangla Rd, Patong, in February, has been denied the right to post bail.

policecrimeviolencepatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 May 2021, 11:03AM

The Phuket Provincial Court denied former police officer Pornthep Channarong to the right to post bail yesterday (May 19). Photo: The Phuket News

The Phuket Provincial Court made its ruling yesterday (May 19).

Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd, who is providing free legal assistance to Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, confirmed the news today (May 20).

“Yesterday, I did not accompany Kulthida to the court, but the lawyer who went with her confirmed that the Phuket Provincial Court did not approve bail,” Mr Kerdphol told The Phuket News.

“Pornthep told the court that he wanted to be temporarily released so that he could find ways to raise money to provide financial relief to Mr Aroon’s family.

“He also told the court that he wanted to return guns and other equipment which he kept in his house to the Royal Thai Police. His parents could not find them, so he wanted to do it himself,” he said.

“The court explained that Pornthep’s reasons for wanting to be released were not good enough for the court to allow him to be released on bail.

“The penalty for this case is high, so the court was worried he might flee or interfere with evidence and witnesses,” he added.

Thai Residential

“Additionally, as Pornthep had confessed to what he did, the court said they had no reason to release him,” Mr Kerdphol noted.

The court will hear witness testimonies and examine the defendant’s confession on June 28, Mr Kerdphol said.

“After that, the court will set a date to announce its verdict,” he added.

Asked whether he had spoken with Ms Kulthida since yesterday, he said, “She is satisfied with the court’s decision.

While looking after her husband, who has been left paralysed by the bullet Pornthep fired hitting his spine, Ms Kulthida and her family have been struggling to survive financially.

Expats on the island have since launched a campaign to help support Ms Kulthida with the goal of helping to provide support for the long-term care Mr Aroon.

So far Ms Kulthida has received just B20,000 in financial assistance from the Royal Thai Police. That was in February.

CaptainJack69 | 20 May 2021 - 12:53:52 

His parents can't find his guns?! LOL. That doesn't sound made up at all right? Soooo glad the judge saw through this pack of lies.

Fascinated | 20 May 2021 - 12:51:36 

'Please release me so I can get access to firearms'- classic. Draw a map or take hime there and get him to show where the weapons are. A half decent search team should be able to find them anyway. Oh, hang on- I just spotted the flaw in that plan. Just think how this poor woman's life would change if the RTP contributed just one month's worth of 'tea money' collected on the...

 

