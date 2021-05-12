The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bail approved for ‘Penguin’, ‘Ammy’

Bail approved for ‘Penguin’, ‘Ammy’

THAILAND: The Criminal Court has granted bail to two key Ratsadon protesters - Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan - after they agreed not to get involved in activities deemed to dishonour the monarchy or stir up unrest.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 10:45AM

Student activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok in August 2020. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Student activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok in August 2020. Photo: Bangkok Post.

They are also prohibited from leaving the kingdom without permission and required to report to the court by schedule.

In approving the bail requests, the court yesterday (May 11) decided the nature of their cases had changed - it was the first time they offered not to tarnish the institution - and public prosecutors no longer opposed their temporary releases.

For Mr Parit, the court set the bonds at B200,000 each for the Mob Fest case and the Ratsadon plaque case.

Since Mr Parit has faced more than 20 royal defamation charges, he could be re-arrested and held in pre-trial detention again for any of them.

For the singer Chai-amorn, better known as “Ammy The Bottom Blues”, the court set the bonds at B50,000 for the Ratsadon plaque case and B200,000 for the royal portrait blaze case.

QSI International School Phuket

The court, however, put off the bail request hearing for another key protester, Panupong Jaadnok.

Corrections officials told the court that Mr Panupong was in close contact with Arnon Nampa, another co-leader who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. While Mr Panupong was cleared in the first test on May 6, another test was required before he could go out.

Mrs Sureerat Chiwarak, Mr Parit’s mother, had earlier sought bail for her son nine times since he had been charged with lese majeste on Feb 9. The court had denied all of them, saying there was no reason to change their decision.

As of yesterday, Mr Parit was in pre-trial detention for 93 days and on hunger strike for 59 days. Mr Chai-amorn was detained for 70 days.

Earlier, three key protesters were released on bail after they had agreed to the same conditions. They were Somyot Prueksakasemsk, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boontararaksa and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman found dead in car south of Patong
Bangkok targets 5m in mass inoculation drive
Cabinet approves extra funding for two relief packages
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid deaths hits daily record, again as foreigners charged for gathering || May 10
China demands cancellation of UN meeting on Uyghurs
Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office
Electricity outage to affect south of Patong
Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six
Sinovac jabs safe for over 60s, says China study
Thailand inks pre-Brexit export quota deal with EU
South Asian ban widens
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Domestic arrivals to Phuket face 14-day quarantine? || May 10
Phuket mass vaccinations continue as Third Wave island tally reaches 530
Britain set to ease COVID-19 lockdown
Indian variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Thailand

 

Phuket community
Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

On Monday-, Tuesday evening markets at HomePro Village Chalong down the stairs of Villa Market stand...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

So, how many persons may sit on my terrace with a drink and peanuts as the terrace is 10 meters dist...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office

Last week in Phuket Town Immigration office, at counter 6 ( 2 ladies, with behind them a supervising...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Almost the whole Kingdom of Bhutan is now vaccinated. Their prime minister is a still practising med...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

@Fascinated "I did't realise you were their neighbor...." Lol ! Quite an insane res...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office

I was asked for a 300 baht fee for Certificate of Residence on 7 May at Phuket Town Immigration When...(Read More)

Woman found dead in car south of Patong

Very sad. ...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

"Thainess"? You are a racist Kurt. Pity your family....(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

It is right that the rules are applied evenly and fairly but these rules have to be clear. They need...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

If your are going to entertain. Do it inside curtains closed and no music! What constitutes a gather...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 