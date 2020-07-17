BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

BANGKOK: The baht continued to weaken after the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other key officials.

COVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 July 2020, 09:21AM

The baht continued to weaken after the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other key officials. Photo: Bangkok Post

The baht continued to weaken after the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other key officials. Photo: Bangkok Post

 
 
The baht continued to weaken on Thursday (July 16) after the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other key officials, reflecting foreign investors’ concerns about the continuity of the government’s economic policies, reports the Bangkok Post.

The baht is now Asia’s weakest currency against the US dollar on a year-to-date basis, down 5.5%, according to Reuters.

The local currency’s value fell to 31.69 per US dollar as of 6.54pm on Thursday from 31.56 on Wednesday. The baht touched 31.76 at one point on Thursday.

The latest development is in stark contrast with last year’s currency movements. The baht emerged as Asia’s top-performing currency in 2019, eclipsing the 30-baht-per-dollar mark before the New Year, driven by the country’s large current account surplus and ample foreign reserves.

For the first five months of the year, net foreign outflow from the Thai bond market stood at 150 billion baht. But the market booked net foreign capital inflows worth 30 billion baht in June and a further 10 billion baht in July.

This movement reflects the improved confidence of offshore investors, mainly due to the government managing to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

But Thailand’s stock market has seen net foreign outflow worth 221.6 billion baht year-to-date.

Mr Somkid and the others tendered their resignations on Wednesday after mounting pressure from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) amid a leadership reshuffle.

The reshuffle of the government’s economic team has caused jitters among foreign investors, who are concerned about continuity in the government’s policies -- especially with regard to the Eastern Economic Corridor, a special economic development zone of three provinces in eastern Thailand, said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank Thai.

"The names of [potential candidates] of the new economic team do not matter much, as the government needs to set up a new cabinet rapidly and continue existing economic policies," Mr Tim said. "The government has contained the outbreak and implemented financial relief measures quite well for the past several months. Such direction needs to continue to maintain a positive economic recovery momentum."

The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is poised to cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis points next month from the current all-time low of 0.50%, he said.

Monetary policy will be a key role supporting economic momentum during formation of the government’s new economic team, which will take time for new cabinet ministers to be appointed, Mr Tim said.

The MPC stands ready to cut its policy rate in the event that a second-wave outbreak of coronavirus occurs on a large scale, said Don Nakornthab, senior director of the central bank’s economic and policy department.

His comments echoed deputy governor Mathee Supapongse’s recent remarks about how the central bank has not shut the door to further monetary policy easing.

The Bank of Thailand paused its benchmark rate at 0.50% in June to preserve policy space amid heightened economic headwinds after cutting the key rate three times this year by 25 basis points each.

If the second wave of the outbreak has a significant impact on global economic activity and affects Thailand’s economic recovery momentum, the central bank is prepared for further monetary easing, Mr Don said.

Such a risk, however, could originate externally rather than internally, he said.

In Thailand, there is lesser opportunity for a second-wave outbreak to occur, he said, as the government has managed to contain domestic-based infections to a lower number compared with cases in other countries.

And while Thailand may not be able to evade a second wave, it could occur on a smaller scale, Mr Don said.

Under the central bank’s scenario, the public health system can manage new cases of infection if the total is 20-30 cases a day.

"We should not stick with [continuous] zero domestic infection," Mr Don said. "Maintaining this record is quite difficult when we don’t have any vaccine yet."

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 17 July 2020 - 11:41:30 

Finally some good news for tourism, if there were any that is. Hell, by the time the tourists do come back the Baht will probably be back up to the astronomical (and hugely damaging) levels it's been at for the last 2 years.

Well, tourism's only 11% of the economy right. Nothing important.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
Medical tourism plan to go ahead
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Own Phuket Covid rules sought after Bangkok coronavirus scare! || July 16
Football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay
No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers
Bringing technology home
Police suspect alcohol as motorbike ghostrider hits taxi head-on in the fast lane
Phuket seeks own health rules after COVID scares in Bangkok, Rayong
Somkid quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
DSI Chinese bigwigs open illegal firms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unemployment highest on record! Two year economic recovery? || July 15
Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption
Tourism minister confirms Phuket, Phi Phi, Samui to be proposed for ‘Travel Bubbles’

 

Phuket community
‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt, we may expect that during this all over Thailand unemployment crisis, many Thai have to supp...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@mgb, Until a certain extend I agree with you. However, name me 1 South East Asian country that is ...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Well no domestic Thai tourists will want to visit Phuket if they read the PN comments section, and f...(Read More)

No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

Confusing piece PN. Are you talking about those people who had worked fewer than 26 days or about ev...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

After the spell/grammar police,we now have a "forum rules" police too.Good to see that eve...(Read More)

Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions

You're not going to get anywhere with Phuket immigration without a signature on your letter, so ...(Read More)

Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

Finally some good news for tourism, if there were any that is. Hell, by the time the tourists do com...(Read More)

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

...quarantine is definitely not an option for most tourists....(Read More)

Medical tourism plan to go ahead

The medical tourism will distribute near zero to the economy.If they don't come up soon with a p...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Binomo
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 