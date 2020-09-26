BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Badminton world tour postponed to 2021

Badminton world tour postponed to 2021

BADMINTON: The Asian leg of the 2020 badminton world tour scheduled for November has been moved to next year in Bangkok, officials said, in the latest disruption to the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Badminton
By AFP

Saturday 26 September 2020, 11:46AM

Thailand will host the revised Asian leg of the tour in January, 2021. Photo: AFP.

Thailand will host the revised Asian leg of the tour in January, 2021. Photo: AFP.

The sport has seen international matches called off throughout the year as authorities around the world restrict movement and public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said three tournaments under the tour were now scheduled to be played back-to-back in mid-January, with the finals at the end of the month.

It said the Asian leg of the games originally planned for November were no longer “viable” and decided the Asian leg of the tour should be played in Thailand.

“The January dates provide BWF with the best possible opportunity to resume and complete the HSBC BWF World Tour for 2020 as part of our return to international badminton,” it said in a statement late yesterday (Sept 25).

Two of the tour’s Super 1000 tournaments will begin on January 12 and 19, with the finals to be played on the 27th and ending on the 31st.

The news comes as the sport’s bosses around Asia elected not to take part in the Thomas and Uber Cup matches set for October, with the event in Denmark called off last week.

The Cup has been postponed three times this year and will not take place until 2021.

Next month’s Denmark Open is the only top-level event confirmed on this year’s calendar.

