BADMINTON: Badminton’s Olympic champion Chen Long of China and world No.2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will lead a star-studded line-up at next month’s Toyota Thailand Open at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium, organisers said yesterday (June 21).

BadmintonBangkok Post

Friday 22 June 2018, 12:12PM

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul during yesterday’s (June 21) press conference. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The local challenge in the July 10-15 tournament will be spearheaded by 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, told a press conference.

Previously a Super 300 (Grand Prix Gold) tournament, the Thailand Open is now a Super 500 event, she said.

The total purse has been increased to US$350,000 (B11.52 million) from $120,000 (B3.94mn).

The tournament is being held to celebrate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s birthday on July 28 and to give many Thai players the chance of playing in an international event, Ms Patama said.

She said the King has graciously donated trophies for the winners of all five categories – the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Apart from Chen, the other players in the men’s singles include China’s world No.3 Shi Yuqi, India’s Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy, and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Yamaguchi will be joined in the women’s singles competition by compatriot Nozomi Okuhara, who is ranked eighth in the world, and No.3 PV Sindhu and No.10 Saina Nehwal, both from India.

The Thai players in the women’s singles include No.4 Ratchanok and No.11 Nitchaon Jindapol.

The women’s doubles event features No.1 Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan.

Tickets starting from B100 are available at Thai Ticket Major outlets.

