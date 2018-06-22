FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Badminton big guns to blaze at Thailand Open

BADMINTON: Badminton’s Olympic champion Chen Long of China and world No.2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will lead a star-studded line-up at next month’s Toyota Thailand Open at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium, organisers said yesterday (June 21).

BadmintonBangkok Post

Friday 22 June 2018, 12:12PM

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul during yesterday’s (June 21) press conference. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul during yesterday’s (June 21) press conference. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The local challenge in the July 10-15 tournament will be spearheaded by 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, told a press conference.

Previously a Super 300 (Grand Prix Gold) tournament, the Thailand Open is now a Super 500 event, she said.

The total purse has been increased to US$350,000 (B11.52 million) from $120,000 (B3.94mn).

The tournament is being held to celebrate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s birthday on July 28 and to give many Thai players the chance of playing in an international event, Ms Patama said.

She said the King has graciously donated trophies for the winners of all five categories – the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Apart from Chen, the other players in the men’s singles include China’s world No.3 Shi Yuqi, India’s Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy, and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

QSI International School Phuket

Yamaguchi will be joined in the women’s singles competition by compatriot Nozomi Okuhara, who is ranked eighth in the world, and No.3 PV Sindhu and No.10 Saina Nehwal, both from India.

The Thai players in the women’s singles include No.4 Ratchanok and No.11 Nitchaon Jindapol.

The women’s doubles event features No.1 Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan.

Tickets starting from B100 are available at Thai Ticket Major outlets.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boxer Srisaket named Sport Writers Association of Thailand’s best pro athlete
Phuket girl wants more glory
Boxer Srisaket pips golfer Ariya for SAT honours
Thailand’s Ariya seeks major, top ranking at Women’s PGA
Only pride at stake for serial losers Thailand
Pavit targets victory at Thai Open
Thai volleyball team hope for turnaround in fortunes
Ariya survives rollercoaster round to win US Women’s Open
Rajevac to give youth a shot at Dragons
Thai Airways set to broadcast World Cup matches in flight
Ariya wins Kingsmill tournament on second play-off hole
Thais bounce back, pick up first triumph in FIVB Nations League
Panwa Boonak crowned 2018 Thailand Optimist National Champion
2016 Finalists Thailand and Indonesia drawn in same group for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018
Two race shoot-out brings 2018 Top of the Gulf Regatta to an end

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket

 