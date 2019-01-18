PHUKET: Police responded to incidents involving the deaths of two long-term Phuket expats yesterday (Jan 17): one Australian man deemed by police to have committed suicide, and a 71-year-old Frenchman who died of a heart attack.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 January 2019, 11:57AM

Thalang Police were called to respond to the deaths of two long-term expats Phuket yesterday (Jan 17). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police, who responded to both incidents, was first called to the Supalai Essence housing estate in Srisoonthorn at 9am after being informed of an Australian man* found hanged outside his home.

The Australian man was suffering from stress brought on by financial problems, Capt Kraisorn told The Phuket News.

“His wife said that he was stressed from a financial situation with his family in Australia,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“He even told the children that he might not even be able to afford to send them to school,” he added.

The wife explained that the stress affected other issues with the children.

“He even felt neglected when his children ignored him when he tried to teach them English. His wife said the children just wanted to keep watching YouTube,” Capt Kraisorn added.

The wife took the children to school at 8am and returned home to find her husband no longer in the house, Capt Kraisorn explained.

“Then she found him hanged by a rope tied to a ladder that was leaning against the side of the house. She called us at 9:02am,” he said.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

“We have found no evidence to indicate this was a murder, and at this stage we believe the man’s death to be a suicide, but his body will be sent to the Office of Police Forensic Science in Bangkok for further examination,” Capt Kraison noted.

“The Australian Consul’s office in Phuket has been informed of the incident already.” Capt Kraisorn said.

Then, at 3:25pm yesterday, Capt Kraisorn was called to investigate the death of another expat, that of 71-year-old Frenchman Guy Franck Roger Desnoes, also resident in Thalang.

Mr Desnoes had been living in Phuket with his wife, Renuka, for 18 years, Capt Kraisorn said.

“His wife said Mr Desnoes had been experiencing chest pains for a week. He was on his way to Surin Beach to have a meal with a friend when he suffered an attack and fell unconscious.

“He was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but doctor’s there pronounced him dead by heart failure,” Capt Kraisorn explained.

“It’s not a good day for police officers when we have to face days like this,” he added.

* The name of the Australian man is being withheld until it is confirmed that his family in Australia have been notified.