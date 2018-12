Start From: Saturday 17 November 2018, 08:00PM to Saturday 17 November 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Get Some Hella Cool Night with Two Chefs Bar & Grill's Back to 90's Party! Grab your home skillet and enjoy your favorite 90's music on 17th of November 2018 at Two Chefs Bar & Grill KARON branch. Live music starts at 8pm until late. Sing along, jam along, and just dance the night away! 50% OFF on SPECIAL DRINKS FOR LADIES! Don't miss the 90's fever! Book a table NOW or call 076-286-479!