Back to school with new study times and teaching methods

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality yesterday (June 12) announced measures to enable schools to reopen after a COVID-19 enforced two-month closure.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safetyhealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 June 2020, 11:34AM

The measure was announced by Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana at a press conference at Phuket Municipal Kindergarten School in Phuket Town following instruction from the Ministry of Education that all schools across the country are to reopen on July 1.

Strict health and safety meaures will be introduced such as the wearing of face masks mandatory for all teachers and staff and limited activities that encourage close contact to enforce social distancing.

“We already talked with teachers and school managing boards about study plans and student number management,” said Mayor Somjai.

“New study timings and teaching methods will be introduced and there must be more screening points at the entrance of schools,” she added.

Kindergarten students will be required to attend school everyday although the duration of study will only be half-day, enabling parents to pick them up at 1pm after they finish their lunch.

For primary and high schools, students in each room will be divided into two groups which include not more than 25 people. The two groups will alternate every other day, from Monday to Saturday and finish at 4:30pm.

Teachers must also arrange online-teaching classes and selected assignments for students on their no-class days.

For schools that have a high number of students, a different lunch break time may be required for students in each grade.

Each school must produce guidebooks about the school managing and teaching during the COVID- 19 pandemic protection for students’ guardians and other relevant people so they know what they should do to manage and deal with this crisis situation.