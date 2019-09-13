THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Baby was not put up for sale, police say

Baby was not put up for sale, police say

BANGKOK: The outcry over a five-month-old baby supposedly put up for sale in an online advert is a misunderstanding, police said on Thursday (Sept 12) as Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairikshas revealed the baby's mother had been found.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 13 September 2019, 09:29AM

Pictures of babies are taken from a website advertising ‘adoption services’. Photos: via DOKJIK V.10 / Facebook

Pictures of babies are taken from a website advertising ‘adoption services’. Photos: via DOKJIK V.10 / Facebook

The minister said the provincial social development office tracked down the 22-year-old woman, who has a hearing impairment, in Prachuap Khiri Khan with the help from the Hua Hin municipal office.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Surasak Suksawang, commander of Prapchuap Khiri Khan police, said the affair was a misunderstanding and that the baby was not being sold.

Mr Chuti said the young mum was found to be living with her grandparents in the Hua Hin municipality.

Municipal officials found her and alerted the provincial social development office which provided B3,000 in assistance to the family.

The municipal office is carrying out a background check on the woman before it starts giving out the B600 per month child care assistance.

Mr Chuti said she had no idea how the baby’s picture was posted online.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

However, on Wednesday, it was reported that the baby’s uncle, called Hin, had contacted a web page called “Caring for Babies Born Of Unwanted Pregnancies” and asked to put the baby up for adoption since the family could not afford to take care of him. He denied demanding money.

After the baby’s picture was uploaded a distant relative – a policeman – contacted the family.

The family agreed to him adopting the baby and the paperwork was being processed when the sale allegations surfaced this week.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season
2,500 unaccounted for in hurricane-hit Bahamas: official
Water discovered for first time in atmosphere of habitable exoplanet
US teen swimmer sanctioned for buttocks-baring bathing suit
Microplastic waste found in Trang mackerel
Hospitals to be ranked on prices
Centara adds three new hotels to Phuket Portfolio
US to ban flavoured vaping products as lung disease cases surge
Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Babies-for-sale on Facebook! Ex-Mayor loses island lawsuit? City truck pile-up? || September 11

 

Phuket community
Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Yes Nasa, you are right. But also visa applications many other countries will be denied, as one has ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Are puzzled how to become nr 6th ranking with a figure 17.37 for professional competence. And: No d...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have a insurance? Were the tourists having by law ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Gen Prawit order Capt Thamanat to take a test, and see if he can get a visa to visit Australia for ...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Looks like the angry little thuggies still can't accept that they're losers and need to move...(Read More)

Council garbage truck driver fined B1k for brake failure ending in 10-car Patong pile-up

Yes Dek, I wrote it and waited your reaction. So, now the real question again. Why fining a driver...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for electrical works

Mr K, most of acknowledge that to "fix" something properly, the first time, means less mon...(Read More)

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Not exactly rocket science as to who will have done this given the location....(Read More)

Krabi ex-mayor loses legal fight in claim for tourist hotspot island

A 33 years legal battle! Wow, one can't make it up. Is it not time Thailand modernise all these ...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

This deputy minister walks now on thin ice if he dismisses' a Australian media report. The denia...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS

 