Baby was not put up for sale, police say

BANGKOK: The outcry over a five-month-old baby supposedly put up for sale in an online advert is a misunderstanding, police said on Thursday (Sept 12) as Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairikshas revealed the baby's mother had been found.



By Bangkok Post

Friday 13 September 2019, 09:29AM

Pictures of babies are taken from a website advertising ‘adoption services’. Photos: via DOKJIK V.10 / Facebook

The minister said the provincial social development office tracked down the 22-year-old woman, who has a hearing impairment, in Prachuap Khiri Khan with the help from the Hua Hin municipal office.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Surasak Suksawang, commander of Prapchuap Khiri Khan police, said the affair was a misunderstanding and that the baby was not being sold.

Mr Chuti said the young mum was found to be living with her grandparents in the Hua Hin municipality.

Municipal officials found her and alerted the provincial social development office which provided B3,000 in assistance to the family.

The municipal office is carrying out a background check on the woman before it starts giving out the B600 per month child care assistance.

Mr Chuti said she had no idea how the baby’s picture was posted online.

However, on Wednesday, it was reported that the baby’s uncle, called Hin, had contacted a web page called “Caring for Babies Born Of Unwanted Pregnancies” and asked to put the baby up for adoption since the family could not afford to take care of him. He denied demanding money.

After the baby’s picture was uploaded a distant relative – a policeman – contacted the family.

The family agreed to him adopting the baby and the paperwork was being processed when the sale allegations surfaced this week.

