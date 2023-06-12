Baby turtles hatch on Koh Tachai

PHUKET: Marine life officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) were delighted to witness a heartwarming sight of baby turtles hatching and making their way to the sea on Saturday (June 10) on Koh Tachai, some 120 km northwest of Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 11:00AM

The discovery of the turtle nest on Koh Tachai was reported by Mu Ko Similan National Park in mid-April. The island is within the boundaries of this protected area renowned for its abundand marine life.

According to a Facebook post, officials found the nest on the shore and traces left by the turtle on the sand, but not the mother herself. As the nest was below the high tide mark, all 77 eggs were relocated to a safer place near the location where park officials are stationed.

In the most recent publication, Mu Ko Similan National Park reported that 68 baby turtles successfully hatched and enjoyed their first plunge into the sea on Saturday (June 10).

The hatching process took 55 days, which is within the normal range. Officials were also satisfied with the hatching rate, as 68 hatchlings comprised 88% of the total number of eggs laid by the turtle.