Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt

‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt

MMA: Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy is aiming to win the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai world title from holder Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon tonight (July 31).

MMA
By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 July 2020, 10:31AM

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. Photo: Bangkok Post

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. Photo: Bangkok Post

It is the main event of ONE: No Surrender which will take place behind closed doors in Bangkok and broadcast live by Thai Rath TV (32) at 9.30pm.

“I have a lot of respect for Rodtang and he has a lot of respect for me. I am happy to compete with my brother,” said Petchdam.

“At the same time, I am confident heading into this match. I want his belt. Whether by points or by knockout, I’m going to win this fight.”

Petchdam and Rodtang are 1-1 in their meetings.

“Rodtang is a great fighter, and he does a lot of good things in the ring. But I’m also going to do my best in this fight,” said Petchdam.

“I want to take the world championship belt from him, that is my goal.”

Rodtang said: “I am well-prepared for this fight. I will try to finish him off as soon as possible. I won’t underestimate him but I am confident that I will win and retain the title.”

In another bout, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will be up against legendary Yodsanklai “The Boxing Computer” IWE Fairtex.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

F1 driver Perez tests positive for coronavirus, out of British Grand Prix
Racing Point’s wicked Vettel problem
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks
Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible
Hole in none: how screen golf got serious in South Korea
Broad takes 500 Test wickets as England seal West Indies series win
CAS reveals Man City ignored UEFA investigation, but did not breach FFP
Wickets, runs and socially distanced fans – cricket in the coronavirus era
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win
Man Utd, Chelsea seal top-four spots on final day of Premier League
European football and survival up for grabs in Premier League finale
No F1 Grand Prix this year in US, Brazil, Mexico, Canada
Maiden pro success for cool Atthaya
No change in T1 restart date

 

Phuket community
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots...(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

Aussies,don't get drag in to this,let Donald do what he does best,Bla Bla Horst...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29

must have also been the rising sea temperature ?...(Read More)

Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

Sorry Christy, common sense there Horst ...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

ematt..do you have anything substantial to add to this article instead of your usual bla bla bla ? N...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, I have asked a thai friend how much he would have to pay for the 'trip' you de...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, you see that Governor's appeal meets many deaf Thai ears. This Tuk tuk driver, if c...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Just a reminder to the chronically disgruntled, perpetually alienated, failure-to-adapt crowd postin...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Where is the notorious Thai apologies fraction ? In their hiding spot ? No comments to this article ...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

A hypothetical filler question or Phuket is on path of recovering. The writers not believe that them...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
M Beach Club Phuket

 