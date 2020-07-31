‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt

MMA: Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy is aiming to win the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai world title from holder Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon tonight (July 31).

MMA

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 July 2020, 10:31AM

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. Photo: Bangkok Post

It is the main event of ONE: No Surrender which will take place behind closed doors in Bangkok and broadcast live by Thai Rath TV (32) at 9.30pm.

“I have a lot of respect for Rodtang and he has a lot of respect for me. I am happy to compete with my brother,” said Petchdam.

“At the same time, I am confident heading into this match. I want his belt. Whether by points or by knockout, I’m going to win this fight.”

Petchdam and Rodtang are 1-1 in their meetings.

“Rodtang is a great fighter, and he does a lot of good things in the ring. But I’m also going to do my best in this fight,” said Petchdam.

“I want to take the world championship belt from him, that is my goal.”

Rodtang said: “I am well-prepared for this fight. I will try to finish him off as soon as possible. I won’t underestimate him but I am confident that I will win and retain the title.”

In another bout, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will be up against legendary Yodsanklai “The Boxing Computer” IWE Fairtex.